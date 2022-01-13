Tennis-Djokovic can miss tournaments due to Gilbert’s vaccine status





By Rory Carroll LOS ANGELES (Reuters) Novak Djokovic was on track to break the men’s Grand Slam title record, but his distaste for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine could jeopardize his participation in future tournaments, ESPN tennis analyst Brad said Gilbert Wednesday. It remains unclear whether Djokovic, the winner of a record 20 Grand Slam titles, will be allowed to compete in next week’s Australian Open amid a dispute with the Australian government over his medical exemption from taking the vaccine. A judge released the world No. 1 from an immigration detention center this week after his visa was canceled by border officials. Djokovic has since blamed human error on an error in his immigration paperwork and apologized for breaking the isolation for a photo shoot when he had COVID-19 last month, raising the prospect that he could still be deported. If you had asked me six months ago or nine months ago, even at the US Open, I thought he was well on his way to breaking the men’s record, Gilbert, a coach and former player, told reporters. I actually thought he was going to pass Margaret Court. I thought he was going to get 25 to 27 majors. Australian Court, which retired in 1977, holds the record for 24 Grand Slam singles titles. But I think there will be plenty of tournaments and other majors that he will no longer be able to participate in if he chooses not to stay vaccinated. Djokovic could struggle to enter the United States for the Marchs Indian Wells and Miami Open Masters 1000 tournaments, as well as events in Canada and other countries. Not sure if every country has medical exemptions for COVID. There may be some irregular heartbeat, but being a full-time player who isn’t vaccinated becomes a very difficult proposition, Gilbert added. ESPN analyst and former player Pam Shriver said that if Djokovic is evicted it would be a major blow to his already controversial legacy, including his failure from the 2020 US Open after accidentally punching a linesman in the throat with a ball he hit angrily. He’s had enough moments and question marks to permanently tarnish his legacy, but surely nothing will ever tarnish and count his 20 majors record, his weeks at No. 1, his entire Masters Series win twice, Shriver said. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles, editing by Ed Osmond)

