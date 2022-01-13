Teen hockey player urges change after friend’s tragic death on ice – NBC Connecticut





The hockey community across the country is still grappling with the tragic death of high school hockey player Teddy Balkind. There has been an outpouring of support from local schools to NHL stars. The St. Lukes sophomore died last week after falling during a JV hockey game against Brunswick School in Greenwich and cutting another skater’s neck with his blade. Amid the support, one of Balkind’s friends calls for action. Sam Brande, a high school hockey player in Massachusetts, started a petition on… change.org for USA Hockey to require neck protectors for youth hockey. At the moment, neck protectors are simply highly recommended. Brande, who has Balkind’s initials on his stick, said the next time he grabbed the ice after Balkind’s death, he made sure to find his neck guard, which he hadn’t worn in a long time. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference requires neck guards for competition, but does not regulate private schools. St. Lukes is part of the New England Preparatory School Council, which recommends, but does not require, neck protectors. NEPSAC continues to provide support and care to the communities of St. Lukes and Brunswick School,” the organization said in a statement to NBC Connecticut. “Nothing is more important to NEPSAC than promoting an athletic experience that is both enriching and safe. As it is our job, NEPSAC is constantly investigating the rules of the game that apply to our sports, in collaboration with our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. As always, we’ll share more with our community as our standards change.” At the time of writing, Brande’s petition has more than 65,000 signatures. I immediately told my parents I was going to change the rule, said Brande, a sophomore at Wayland High School in Massachusetts. And then I thought to myself, ‘it will never change if it’s just one kid who emails 12 times a day.’ The reason I insist on neck guards isn’t because I blame Teddy for not wearing one. It should have been a rule in effect in USA Hockey years earlier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/local/teen-hockey-player-pushes-for-change-after-friends-tragic-death-on-the-ice/2689769/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos