FULL WEEK OF ACTION FOR ISLAND’S TABLE TENNIS TEAMS AFTER PARTY BREAK – Island Echo





After the Christmas and New Years holidays, there was a busy week of table tennis matches in Division 1 of the Isle of Wight, with some teams playing twice. The match of the week was between Ryde Royals and Shanklin Warriors, who are battling it out for the top spot in the League. The match was finely balanced and of exceptional quality, with many games going all the way to the full 5 sets. Shanklins Hugh Idle barely managed to hold on to his unbeaten record after beating 2 sets to 1 against veteran former Island Games player Don Hobbs before pulling it back in the final 2 sets. Idles teammate Conal Howells also defeated Hobbs in 5 sets, while Ricky Lock defeated Shanklins Michael Bulpitt in 5. Shanklin had a shot at a doubles draw with the entire match resting on the last set, but the Royals seized it to win the match 6-4. Ryde Royals are 1 point ahead of Shanklin Warriors, with Ryde A in 3rd place and games in hand. Division 1 Shanklin Warriors 10 Newport Vics B 0 Ryde Royals 5 Ryde Raiders 5 Newport Vics A 6 Wroxall A 4 Ryde Rivals 1 Ryde A 9 Ryde Royals 6 Shanklin Warriors 4 Match of the week in Division 2 was between Undercliff Belters and Ryde Red Kites. Once again the Belters Bryce Wilson was Player of the Match, while the Red Kites Manfred Gelhard had a good night with 2 wins. Ladies Nicky Dando of the Belters and Maggie Preston of the Red Kites had to play the full 5 sets in all 3 of their matches, both with 1 win each. The game ended in a draw after an easy double win for the Red Flyers. Division 2 Undercliff Belters 5 Ryde Red Kites 5 Ryde Rangers 0 Ryde Rascals 10 Ryde Relics 9 St. Lawrence Lizards 1 Shanklin Hunter 1 Havenstreet Locos 9 Shorwell A was featured in both matches played in Division 3 this week, with 2 easy wins taking them to 3rd place in the table. Division 3 Ryde Regals 0 Shorewell A 10 Ryde Rockets 3 Shorewell A 7

