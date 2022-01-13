Should the Broncos Hire an Offensive Head Coach?

The 2021 Broncos season is over, but the excitement is far from over. General Manager George Paton and the Broncos are busy recruiting a head coach, and the hire will help shape the organization’s future.

We don’t know yet which direction the Broncos will take, but there are still plenty of questions to be answered.

In this edition of “Ask Aric,” we answer questions about what type of coach the Broncos should hire, how the appointment affects quarterback’s plan, and how the decision could affect the rest of the roster.

To ask a question for a future mailbag, click here.

Shouldn’t they attack?[-minded] head coach if the violation has been going on for a while? – @coded6789

That would definitely be the best choice from a popularity standpoint. It’s clear on social media that fans are largely hoping the Broncos hire the next great offensive spirit. And that’s totally fine to feel that way; the Broncos’ attack has struggled for a long time and must improve. But there’s more than one way to solve the problem, and Paton doesn’t have to worry about making the choice with the highest poll numbers. All he has to worry about is finding the coach who will put Denver in the best position to win games. If the Broncos hire an offensive coach to lead them to victory, that’s great. And if they hire a defensive coach who finds a strong offensive coordinator and leads the team to victory, that’s great too. The bottom line is that this appointment will be judged on gains and losses, not which choice generates the most public applause.

Say rent the Broncos [Kellen] Moore at HC. Do you see him wanting to push for it? [a veteran like Aaron] Rodgers of [Russell] Wilson or do you see him wanting a young guy to work with like? [Drew] Lock? – @faygo_stan

I think the key for each The coaching candidate, whether he is offensive or defensive, must have a plan for both scenarios. If the Broncos go out to trade for an experienced quarterback or sign one in a free agency, the team’s new head coach must have a plan to put that player in a position to succeed. And if Denver decides to draft or return a young quarterback with Drew Lock instead, the new coach should have a similar blueprint for that scenario. It can’t be one or the other. There is too much uncertainty in the NFL to not have hearings if the ideal plan doesn’t work. It’s hard to imagine Paton choosing a coach who doesn’t have a plan for either option.

Is the search for a coach more important than a QB? – @AGslashtone

Paton got a version of this question at his end-of-season press conference, making it clear that while quarterback is the most important position in the sport, the team is currently focused on finding a head coach. Paton has been methodical since he joined the team last year so this approach is not a surprise and it seems like a fair approach. Here’s what I’ll add: Both are critical to shaping a Super Bowl contender. Every year there are teams that succeed with a great coach and schedule and an average quarterback. And there are also teams with a great coach and an average player and schedule that are successful. But for a team to really realize its potential, you need an above-average person in each of those spots. It might be trendy to suggest that a coach or quarterback can change everything on their own, but the Broncos will have to hit both to return to their previous heights.

Given the defensive personnel we have under contract, will it be an easy transition to potentially another arrangement under a new DC? – @Steve_cochran63

Steve, that’s a fair question, as it can affect the team’s defensive stance. The Broncos could go from three down linemen, two stand-up edge rushers and a pair of inside linebackers to four down linebackers and three inside linebackers. It may have a small impact on whether the team adds edge rushers who prefer to have their hands in the dirt and the traits they look for in linebackers and internal defensive linemen, but I wouldn’t overstate that. The truth is, teams in today’s NFL play in subpacks so much that it shouldn’t have a huge impact. In nickel-and-dime packs, teams play with limited downlinemen, which should mitigate the impact of any change in the defensive scheme.

Who will be our inside linebackers next season? Shall [Kenny] Young, [Josey] jewel or [Alexander] Johnson back? – @TheTrueJake58

Well, I think it’s reasonable to consider Baron Browning a likely starter, so the Broncos need at least one extra starter and a quality reserve player. I’d be surprised if all those three players are back in Denver, but it’s possible that two of the three will return. Denver could also add a player in free agency or the draft as it appears to bolster its internal linebacking corps. Jewell has been a bit overlooked since he got injured so early in the season, but he was arguably the Broncos’ best defensive player in that Jaguars game and played some really good football. If Denver wants to pair a veteran with the young Browning, Jewell would be a strong option.

Which player [do you] to think [will] be tagged? – @BestKidWilkins

Courtland Sutton was a potential candidate before his re-signing this season, but I wouldn’t expect the Broncos to use the franchise tag for any of their impending free agents this year.

Any chance Melvin Gordon will return? – @squalls1