WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Ireland tour of the West Indies, 2nd ODI

WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of the 2nd ODI match between the West Indies and Ireland. They will play against each other for the second time in the series.

WI vs IRE Match Details Ireland Tour of the West Indies 2nd ODI:

The rescheduled 2nd ODI game between the West Indies and Ireland will be played on January 13 at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

This match starts at 8:00 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on the CricketAddictor website.

WI vs IRE Match Preview Ireland Tour of the West Indies 2nd ODI:

The West Indies win a win against Ireland in the first ODI by 24 runs and currently lead the 3-match series 1-0. The second ODI of the series is scheduled for January 13 at the same location.

Ireland won the toss and chose to bowl first in the first ODI. The West Indies amassed 269 runs on the board, with half-century help from Shamarh Brooks (93) and Kieron Pollard (69). Mark Adair and Craig Young took 3 wickets each, while Andy McBrine hunted for some scalps.

Ireland put up 245 runs, skipper Andrew Balbirnie was the top scorer with 71 runs while Harry Tector gave 53 runs. Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd took 3 wickets each while Odean Smith hunted for some scalps.

The West Indies will aim for a series win here as the Irish side hope for a series comeback.

The second ODI was originally scheduled to be played on January 11, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed to the 13th of the same month.

WI vs IRE Match Weather Forecast Ireland Tour of the West Indies 2nd ODI:

Temperatures are expected to hover around 25C on match day, with 60% humidity and a wind speed of 18-20 km/h. There is a 20% chance of precipitation during the match day.

WI vs IRE Match Pitch Report Ireland Tour of the West Indies 2nd ODI:

The surface is a strike-friendly surface, but it is expected to help the bowlers in the second half. Pacers can get some help in the second half of the match, while spinners can come in handy during the middle overs.

Average 1st innings score:

The average score of the first innings on this wicket is 260.

Record of chasing teams:

The team that bats second does not enjoy great records here. They have maintained a win rate of 40 on this land.

WI vs IRE Match Injury Update Ireland Tour of the West Indies 2nd ODI:

Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker have returned positively and therefore will not be part of this game.

Andy McBrine suffered a concussion in the first ODI, while Mark Adair suffered a foot injury. Both are questionable starters for this game.

Paul Stirling has recovered from Covid-19 and will be available for this game.

WI vs IRE Match Probable XI and Squads Ireland Tour of the West Indies 1st ODI:

West Indies: Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

Ireland: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Neil Rock (wk), Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little

Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Nicholas Pooran has scored 1057 runs in 32 ODI games so far. He will also be an essential pick for this match, despite a low score in the first game.

Kieron Pollard has piled up 2702 runs in 120 games in this format so far and also hunted 54 scalps with the ball. He will be one of the best fantasy picks here. Coming from 69 runs from his previous appearance, he will hope to continue his good form here as well.

Mark Adair has so far hunted 23 scalps in this format and also added 225 runs. He will also be a crucial choice to consider for this match. He chased 3 scalps and also added 21 handy runs in the first ODI.

Jason Holder has so far picked 141 wickets in this format and also scored 1907 runs with the bat. He will be another safe choice here. He has the potential to switch the game on his own.

WI vs IRE Match Captain and Vice-Captain Choices Ireland Tour of the West Indies 2nd ODI:

Captain Shai Hope, Paul Stirling

Vice Captain Shamarh Brooks, Kieron Pollard

Featured Play XI No.1 for WI vs IRE Dream11 Team:

goalkeeper Shai Hope

batters Harry Tector, Shamarh Brooks, Paul Stirling (c), Kieron Pollard

Allrounders Jason Holder, Romario Herder (vc), Curtis Campher

bowlers Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Craig Young

Featured Play XI No.2 for WI vs IRE Dream11 Team:

Goalkeepers Shai Hope (c), Nicholas Pooran

batters Shamarh Brooks, Paul Stirling, William Porterfield

Allrounders Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder (vc)

bowlers Alzarri Joseph, Craig Young, Akeal Hosein, Joshua Little

WI vs IRE Match Expert Advice Ireland Tour of the West Indies 2nd ODI:

Shai Hope will be a safe captain’s choice for both the minor leagues and the mini major leagues. Craig Young and Joshua Little are among the point picks here. The best suggested Fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 2-3-2-4.

WI vs IRE Match Probable winners Ireland Tour of the West Indies 2nd ODI:

Given the team’s strengths and home field advantage, the West Indies team is expected to win this match as well.