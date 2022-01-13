Sports
WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Ireland tour of the West Indies, 2nd ODI
WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of the 2nd ODI match between the West Indies and Ireland. They will play against each other for the second time in the series.
WI vs IRE Match Details Ireland Tour of the West Indies 2nd ODI:
The rescheduled 2nd ODI game between the West Indies and Ireland will be played on January 13 at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.
For all Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us Cricket Addictor Telegram Channel.
This match starts at 8:00 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on the CricketAddictor website.
WI vs IRE Match Preview Ireland Tour of the West Indies 2nd ODI:
The West Indies win a win against Ireland in the first ODI by 24 runs and currently lead the 3-match series 1-0. The second ODI of the series is scheduled for January 13 at the same location.
Ireland won the toss and chose to bowl first in the first ODI. The West Indies amassed 269 runs on the board, with half-century help from Shamarh Brooks (93) and Kieron Pollard (69). Mark Adair and Craig Young took 3 wickets each, while Andy McBrine hunted for some scalps.
Ireland put up 245 runs, skipper Andrew Balbirnie was the top scorer with 71 runs while Harry Tector gave 53 runs. Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd took 3 wickets each while Odean Smith hunted for some scalps.
The West Indies will aim for a series win here as the Irish side hope for a series comeback.
The second ODI was originally scheduled to be played on January 11, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed to the 13th of the same month.
WI vs IRE Match Weather Forecast Ireland Tour of the West Indies 2nd ODI:
Temperatures are expected to hover around 25C on match day, with 60% humidity and a wind speed of 18-20 km/h. There is a 20% chance of precipitation during the match day.
WI vs IRE Match Pitch Report Ireland Tour of the West Indies 2nd ODI:
The surface is a strike-friendly surface, but it is expected to help the bowlers in the second half. Pacers can get some help in the second half of the match, while spinners can come in handy during the middle overs.
Average 1st innings score:
The average score of the first innings on this wicket is 260.
Record of chasing teams:
The team that bats second does not enjoy great records here. They have maintained a win rate of 40 on this land.
WI vs IRE Match Injury Update Ireland Tour of the West Indies 2nd ODI:
Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker have returned positively and therefore will not be part of this game.
Andy McBrine suffered a concussion in the first ODI, while Mark Adair suffered a foot injury. Both are questionable starters for this game.
Paul Stirling has recovered from Covid-19 and will be available for this game.
WI vs IRE Match Probable XI and Squads Ireland Tour of the West Indies 1st ODI:
West Indies: Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein
Ireland: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Neil Rock (wk), Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little
Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:
Nicholas Pooran has scored 1057 runs in 32 ODI games so far. He will also be an essential pick for this match, despite a low score in the first game.
Kieron Pollard has piled up 2702 runs in 120 games in this format so far and also hunted 54 scalps with the ball. He will be one of the best fantasy picks here. Coming from 69 runs from his previous appearance, he will hope to continue his good form here as well.
Mark Adair has so far hunted 23 scalps in this format and also added 225 runs. He will also be a crucial choice to consider for this match. He chased 3 scalps and also added 21 handy runs in the first ODI.
Jason Holder has so far picked 141 wickets in this format and also scored 1907 runs with the bat. He will be another safe choice here. He has the potential to switch the game on his own.
WI vs IRE Match Captain and Vice-Captain Choices Ireland Tour of the West Indies 2nd ODI:
Captain Shai Hope, Paul Stirling
Vice Captain Shamarh Brooks, Kieron Pollard
Featured Play XI No.1 for WI vs IRE Dream11 Team:
goalkeeper Shai Hope
batters Harry Tector, Shamarh Brooks, Paul Stirling (c), Kieron Pollard
Allrounders Jason Holder, Romario Herder (vc), Curtis Campher
bowlers Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Craig Young
Featured Play XI No.2 for WI vs IRE Dream11 Team:
Goalkeepers Shai Hope (c), Nicholas Pooran
batters Shamarh Brooks, Paul Stirling, William Porterfield
Allrounders Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder (vc)
bowlers Alzarri Joseph, Craig Young, Akeal Hosein, Joshua Little
WI vs IRE Match Expert Advice Ireland Tour of the West Indies 2nd ODI:
Shai Hope will be a safe captain’s choice for both the minor leagues and the mini major leagues. Craig Young and Joshua Little are among the point picks here. The best suggested Fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 2-3-2-4.
WI vs IRE Match Probable winners Ireland Tour of the West Indies 2nd ODI:
Given the team’s strengths and home field advantage, the West Indies team is expected to win this match as well.
Sources
2/ https://cricketaddictor.com/fantasy-cricket/wi-vs-ire-dream11-prediction-fantasy-cricket-tips-dream11-team-playing-xi-pitch-report-injury-update-ireland-tour-of-west-indies-2nd-odi/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]