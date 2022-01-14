2022 NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football Rankings, Top Picks: Start Cooper Kupp on Wild Card Weekend

When it comes to formulating a winning 2022 NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, quantity is just as important as quality. You will need your NFL Playoff Challenge picks to play in as many games as possible to accumulate more points. There can be quite a dilemma when choosing between players with byes during Wild Card Weekend and those who are eligible. Recipients like Davante Adams and AJ Brown have great chances to go deep into the 2022 NFL playoffs, but they could also play fewer games than someone like Stefon Diggs, who takes the field on Saturday.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with nearly $2 million in career earnings. His methodology has led to huge cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He won two high-stakes tournaments at FanDuel in 2020 and achieved a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with more than 130,000 entrants at DraftKings. His lineups also finished in the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments last season.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every NFL action, taking into account factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values ​​that he only shares with SportsLine members.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge Picks for Wild Card Weekend

One of McClure’s best NFL Playoff Challenge picks for Wild Card Weekend: Chiefstight end Travis Kelce. He’s been quiet for the past two weeks, combining 59 yards on nine catches, but monster play is always lurking. On Week 15, Kelce went away for 191 yards on 10 catches against the Chargers.

The Chiefs will not be bye as the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff series, but they will have a chance to make quick work of the Steelers on Sunday. With Patrick Mahomes now operating closer to his old self, you can expect Kelce to get his share of the targets. Kelce didn’t play as the Chiefs rode to a 36-10 win over the Steelers in Week 16.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup includes the roster of Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who finished the regular season with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns. He became the fourth Super Bowl-era receiver to win the receiving Triple Crown. Kupp has been as fail proof as any other player this season, as he had at least 92 receiving yards in all but one of the games.

That one outlier did come against the Cardinals in Week 4, but Kupp recovered in their second encounter in Week 14, when he posted a career-high 13 grabs to last for 123 yards and a touchdown. Arizona this year allowed the third most Fantasy points to opposing WRs and the most touchdowns to opposing wideouts. Kupp has already exploited the Cardinals and should do so again at NFL Wild Card Weekend 2022.

How to Build 2022 NFL Playoff Challenge Lineups

