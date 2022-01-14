65th KVSA meeting 2022 from January 17 | MorungExpress





The 65th KVSA Meet 2022 Core Committee Convenor, Neingusalie Khruomo; KVYO chairman Ruokuoneituo Phewhuo and production team leader Khriesazo Liezietsu at the press conference in Kohima on January 14. (Morung photo)

Kohima | January 14 The 65th Kohima Village Sports Association (KVSA) in 2022 will take place from January 17 to 22 at Khuochiezie, Indira Gandhi Stadium – Riileizou and Kohima Indoor Stadium – Thephegei. The meeting is organized by Kohima Village Youth Organization (KVYO). KVSA was founded in 1944 with the aim of promoting friendship and unity among the villagers. The mascot for the meet is a rooster named ‘Vi Lope’.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will honor the inaugural ceremony in Khuochiezie as a special guest. 500 to 600 athletes compete for the highest honour 500 to 600 athletes from four khels (Tsütuonuomia, Lhisemia, Dapfhütsumia and Pfüchatsumia) of Kohima village will participate in the meeting, said Neingusalie Khruomo, chairman of the core committee of LXV KVSA Meet 2022, addressing a press conference here.

They compete for 49 gold in athletic events, 5 gold in games and 13 gold in indoor events, including under-16 wrestling and senior wrestling events.

The week-long encounter will feature Volleyball, Basketball, Football, Naga Wrestling, Cross Country Races, Chess, Badminton, Table Tennis and Athletics.

The meet will witness three additional events: 5000m race (men), 4x400m relay (men) and triple jump (women). Naga wrestling Under 16 wrestling takes place on day 2 and senior wrestling on day 6 in Khuochiezie.

Kezha Lily Keretsii becomes the Chief Justice and Neisavotuo Whuorie as Assistant Chief Justice. The judges include; Kedilelhou Belho, Neizokho Solo, Phoukuowhelie Rutsa, Keduoneizo Pienyii, Kevisetuolie Miachie-o, Kelhoukhriezo Dziivichii, Keneizhalie Kire and Kelhouvakhrie Kire. Kewhimia’s wrestling officials will assist as a wrestling referee.

Meanwhile, the football game is run by Kohima Town Club, Athletics by Nagaland Athletic Officials Club, Volleyball by Kohima District Volleyball Association, Chess by Kohima District Chess Association, Badminton by Kohima District Badminton Association and Table Tennis by Kohima District Table Tennis Association.

KVYO chairman Ruokuoneituo Phewhuo and Khriesazo Liezietsu, production team convenor also attended the press conference. Follow COVID SOPs COVID-19 SOPs issued by the state government will be strictly followed during the meeting, Khruomo said.

All spectators, players and match officials are advised to wear masks.

Khruomo said 100% COVID vaccination will be guaranteed for all players and match officials.

