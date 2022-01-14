Sports
Friday Flakes: Mark Whipple Is Now The Highest Paid Coordinator In Nebraska Football History Huskers News
It is reported that Mark Whipple had $476,000 as offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Panthers last year.
According to Mitch Sherman, it sounds like Whipple is going to make a few more bucks as Nebraska offensive coordinator.
Nebraska assault coordinator Mark Whipple will receive $875,000 this year, making him the highest paid coordinator in school history, and $900,000 in 2023.
Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) January 14, 2022
As Sherman said, he is now the highest paid coordinator in Nebraska football history. I really expect this to be short-lived as we can expect Nebraskas defensive coordinator Erik Chinander to make over $1 million this coming season.
He deserved it and is probably wanted by various programs.
McGowens close to return, still unclear if hell will see the game action Friday
Fred Hoiberg’s team has plenty to fix, with a schedule that doesn’t favor a team trying to do serious repair work, but the Husker men’s basketball program will now embrace some positive news: Trey McGowens is about to start again. play.
Busch details planning special teams
Bill Busch has always been the kind of coach who has embraced the role of dealing with special teams, laying out his initial plans on Wednesday for leading Nebraskas special teams.
Frost’s Staff Rounded Up: Applewhite Hired as Husker Running Backs Coach
Bryan Applewhite is the final piece of the Husker coaching puzzle, billed as Nebraska’s new running backs coach, and the man who takes last place among Scott Frost’s full-time assistants.
Huskers recruiting weekend features transfer targets, high school recruits and recent pledges | Recruitment | omaha.com
Nebraska is gearing up for another big recruiting weekend as the 2022 cycle comes to an end.
Nebraska Recruiting: What the Offseason Tells Us About Husker Football – Nebraska Football Recruiting – Hail Varsity
Recruiting never stops and it’s easy to miss the top stories from day to day. Recruitment analyst Greg Smith summarizes everything Nebraska hiring news, analytics, and more does so you never miss a thing.
