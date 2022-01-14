Tennis For Fun Clinics Expand to River Hills Country Club





The River Hills Country Club in Valrico has welcomed the Tennis For Fun clinics, which started on January 8 this month. These clinics are held every Saturday until the end of April. Tennis For Fun offers a free tennis clinic for athletes with special needs of all ages, the opportunity to have fun playing tennis, interact with each other and learn basic skills. Judy Moore, National Director of Tennis For Fun, shared her thoughts on the organization. Tennis For Fun broadens the horizons of people whose horizons are limited, Moore said. More than 300 athletes have participated since Tennis For Funs was founded in September 2000, when only 15 players attended. Tennis For Fun is the official training site of the Special Olympics. The athletes in the program can participate in the Special Olympics. Tennis For Fun has a total of 12 locations. In Hillsborough County, River Hills Country Club will become Tennis For Funs’ sixth location. Walkiria Soares, volunteer coach of the Tennis For Funs River Hills Country Club venue, explained how she got involved. In 2017, I was looking for a program that would fit my sons’ needs, and I was introduced to the Tennis For Funs Brandon location, which is run by Judy Moore at High 5, Inc., Soares said. I suggested the idea to the general manager and chief operating officer, Bob Swezey, who supported it wholeheartedly, she said. The program is run by volunteers and tennis experience is not necessary. Moore said having volunteers in their clinics is critical and more is always needed. Volunteering students can earn community service hours, which can be spent on Bright Futures Scholarships. The next River Hills Country Club clinic will take place on Saturday, January 22 at 3 PM For more information, visit http://tennisforfun.org. To sign up, text or call Soares at 972-256-6351. It is located at 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico. For questions about the program or volunteering, contact Judy Moore 417-3751.

