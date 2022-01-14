Ping Pong Sim Eleven Table Tennis Coming to PSVR 2

Turn it up to eleven

Earlier this month, Sony unveiled the new and improved PSVR 2. The first game to be announced for PSVR 2 is Horizon: Call of the Mountain. Other than that, there aren’t many titles that we know of. However, the developer For Fun Labs has revealed that their VR game Eleven Table Tennis is coming to PSVR 2.

Eleven Table Tennis is said to be the most realistic VR table tennis experience you can put your head into. It is currently available on Oculus and Steam VR.

On the game’s official subreddit, For Fun Labs talked about the prospects of PSVR 2. There was a plan to bring it to PSVR, but the developers said the hardware just couldn’t support the game properly. Controller tracking was the only issue when it came to a PSVR port, but it looks like the follow-up hardware will improve in that regard.

There will still be a single wire coming out of the headset, but there are ways to deal with that. Unless you’re going to play Elf Table Tennis like they did in Balls of Fury, it shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

There is currently no planned release date for Eleven Table Tennis on PSVR 2, but it is available on Steam and Oculus.

