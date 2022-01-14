Racism remains entrenched and endemic in English cricket and the domestic game needs to be cleaned up, a new parliamentary report says.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee has released more findings on the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal surrounding the Yorkshire Cricket Club.

It recommended that public money for cricket be withheld unless concrete steps are taken to rid the game of racial discrimination.

Rafiq blew the whistle on the abuse he suffered in the province in two periods between 2008 and 2018.

His testimony in parliament led to the loss of Yorkshire sponsors and the right to host international matches at the Headingley site.

He believes cricket is still in denial about the problem it faces with racism.

Rafiq is impressed by the changes made in Yorkshire by the new chairman, Lord Kamlesh Patel, since his appointment in November, but is less convinced by the seriousness of the approach to the problem in general.

I see Yorkshire trying to do the right thing, but I feel like the game as a whole is still in denial, he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

I think the ECB should do more. I’d say putting an action plan on a document, we’ve all seen that before. We need to see more action.

The DCMS committee chair, Julian Knight, told the PA news agency that the jury is made up of the England and Wales Cricket Board and its chief executive Tom Harrison.

In addition to a cap on funding, Mr Knight says his committee will push for independent regulation of the sport if it is dissatisfied with the ECB’s progress on the matter.

The ECB is considering its role as regulator as part of a governance review, and Rafiq believes it is wrong for the governing body to act as promoter and overseer of the sport.

He added: I don’t think the ECB can be both the regulators and the promoters of the progressive game, as my situation shows.

If you do them both it gets really confusing and it’s just not a good habit.

ECB chief Harrison says he welcomes parliamentary scrutiny and wants cricket to become the example for others to follow.

The governing body produced a 12-point plan to tackle discrimination in sport, which came after Rafiq laid out harrowing details to the committee in November about the racial abuse he had endured.

The select committee has asked the ECB to provide its quarterly progress updates and to appear before it early this year.

An official from the Ministry of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said: There is no place for discrimination in society and we want to see clear and sustainable evidence of cultural change in sport.

We will now consider the recommendations of the reports and continue to hold the ECB and Yorkshire to account and take further action if necessary.

The report praised Lord Patel’s efforts to change culture in Yorkshire since his appointment in November.

However, the committee wants to hear from him early this year and will ask about the role the Colin Graves Trust will continue to play.

Lord Patels pastor, Roger Hutton, told the committee in November that he wanted to remove former chief executive Mark Arthur and cricket director Martyn Moxon over their response to the findings of an independent inquiry into Rafiqs’ complaints of racial harassment and bullying.

However, Mr Hutton claimed that he had been prevented from doing so by the trustees.

Mr Knight said that until there was clarity about the role of the Trust, he did not think Yorkshire should be given the right to host international matches.

I would very carefully question the Graves Trust’s position in Yorkshire, whether or not it should continue to have the influence and power it has, he said.

Lord Patel has warned that failure to recover from international matches at Headingley would lead to a financial crisis in Yorkshire.

Updated: January 14, 2022, 2:57 PM