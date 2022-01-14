Drive To Survive’ Producer – Deadline





Netflix evolves from professional golf to professional tennis in a new docuseries that follows professional men and women tennis players through four Grand Slam tournaments. The green light for the as-yet-untitled series follows Netflix’s announcement of a PGA Tour golf documentary series, both from Box to Box Films, producer of Formula 1: Drive to survive. Netflix is ​​partnering with the four Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP Tour, WTA Tour and ATP Media, starting with the 2022 season at the Australian Open, where filming is currently underway, and will follow the professional players through the tournaments as they strive to win on the sport’s biggest stages. The series will look at life within the competitive sport of professional tennis through the perspective of the players and their teams, in the same vein as Formula 1: Drive to survive and the recently announced golf PGA Tour project, according to Netflix. Through a historic partnership that will take behind-the-scenes cameras from the two tours, the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open, the series will also provide an equal platform for the men and women of the sport, in line with with the equal stage they share year-round, per Netflix. “We are excited to continue to bolster our sports programming lineup with this behind-the-scenes documentary series,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series. “Tennis is loved all over the world, with high stakes tournaments jumping across continents and athletes from countless countries. Through this historic partnership with the four Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP Tour, WTA Tour and ATP Media, the series will be packed with rare access and rich personal stories that are sure to attract longtime fans and new audiences alike. The 2022 Australian Open was recently at the forefront of news about top seed Novak Djokovic, whose visa was canceled for the second time on Friday due to his Covid vaccine status. The series is produced by London-based Box to Box Films, producer behind Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to survive, with James Gay Rees and Paul Martin as executive producers.

