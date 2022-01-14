Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio — My decision to fire coach David Culley; no more clarity about the future of Deshaun Watson





HOUSTON — A day after coach David Culley resigned after one season in Houston, Texas general manager Nick Caserio said he thinks the organization is in better shape than it was a year ago. “I’d say if you rewind here and go back to a year ago…I’d say the organization was in a pretty tough spot, and I think from where we were then to where we are now, we’re in a much better position,” Caserio said Friday. “And frankly I think it’s because of the leadership and guidance and direction that David Culley has brought to this football team.” Caserio said in a statement Thursday that he decided to fire Culley because he and the coach “had philosophical differences about the direction and long-term vision for our program.” On Friday, Caserio declined to go into details about those differences, but said they were concerned with “the next steps or how we’re moving forward, not necessarily a rear view mirror on what happened.” 2 Related “In the end, this is my decision,” Caserio said. “This was something I felt we had to do, it was in the interest of the organization.” The Texans went 4-13 this season to their win tally from a year ago when the roster looked drastically different. The Culley Texans didn’t have quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has 22 lawsuits for sexual assault and inappropriate behavior and requested a swap a year ago, or JJ Watt, who asked for his release during the off-season. Caserio pointed to the Texans’ ‘asset allocation’, ‘salary cap structure’ and ‘players in the building on outside opportunities that may be available to us in free agency’, why he is positive about the team’s direction . The Texans also have the #3 pick in this year’s draft after three or four seasons without picking a first round. The general manager said he doesn’t have a specific timeline in mind to hire a head coach, but said, “We will be very conscious of this process.” Asked what qualities he looked for in a coach, Caserio said: “Honestly, I would say that a lot of the qualities David had. They won’t necessarily change.” “The most important thing is to find the best fit for this organization,” Caserio said. “…I think we’re going to be very thorough and just try to make the best decision for this organization, whatever that means.” Caserio will also have to address Watson’s status this off-season. Caserio said Friday that he doesn’t think “there is more clarity today than there was here before” regarding Watson. The Texans spoke to the Miami Dolphins on the trade deadline but were unable to reach a deal, in part because of the lawsuits filed against Watson. A trade could be agreed to before the start of the NFL’s new season on March 16, but it could not be made official until then. “We’re going to work through it and eventually we’re going to do what we think is best for the organization,” Caserio said.

