Broome cricketer LachyFamlonga’s Country Week run-fest draws Ricky Ponting comparison

When a 12-year-old Ricky Ponting batted four centuries in a week in a junior cricket match in the mid-1980s in Tasmania, it kick-started one of Australia’s most celebrated cricket careers.

Fast forward to 2022 and a cricketer from northern WA amasses similar numbers at the state’s annual Country Week tournament.

Over the course of the competition, 14-year-old LachyFamlonga scored 476 runs at an average of 95 to help the Broome Under 14s achieve their second league win in as many seasons.

After his stroke of 32 in Broome’s 62-run grand final victory over Esperance, Lachy insisted any comparison to Ponting was a bit premature.

Lachy Famlonga raises his bat after an undefeated double century. ( Supplied: Broome Junior Cricket Association )

“Well, I don’t know if it’s a little early to mention that, but you know, keep going as I go,” he said.

“Everyone has been telling me this week how well I hit, but I want to point out that you are only as good as your last performance.

“The highlight was definitely the way our team played, the way we stayed together all week, held on as a team and had a few wins.”

The right-hander nominated by WA veteran Shaun Marsh as his favorite player went out of his way to commend his teammates for his impressive performance throughout the competition.

Ricky Ponting became one of Australia’s best players. ( Reuters )

He started the tournament with an undefeated double century against Upper Great Southern, taking 216 runs from 169 balls with 33 boundaries.

The knock helped Broome set a huge goal of 431 before sinking the opposition for 47.

Another century followed against West Pilbara, bringing Lachy’s batting average to 326 for the tournament.

He didn’t make it into a third century in a row, falling for 97 against Esperance.

“I’ve made quite a few runs, but it’s a team game, there’s been a lot of partnerships, so it’s been really good.”

Long running comp a calendar highlight

Country Week, held since 1907, gives talented juniors from across the regional WA the chance to come together and compete.

This year 43 boys and girls teams took part in the competition.

While the competition is key, the social side is also important.

The Broome players huddle together before the game. ( Supplied: Broome Junior Cricket Association )

“It’s the time of year when they can leave as a team with their best friends and play against other associations and the best cricketers in the whole country,” said Chris Secker, WACA North-West cricket manager.

“It’s been another great week for cricket, to be honest.”

Although there is a lot of junior talent on display, Lachy’s performances stood out.

“His score alone was greater than most team scores, so it was a great performance from the young man,” said Lynton Phillipson, president of the Broome Junior Cricket Association.

“It’s a huge score, even for Country Week.”

Secker said Lachy had a promising future ahead of him.

“He hits it pretty well all over the ground, gets into good positions and picks up the game when needed,” he said.

“[He] reads the game very well.”

But the chance to travel, play and compete with his mates remains the most important factor for Lachy.

“The best thing about cricket is to go out with your friends and have fun,” he said.

“Once it’s on the pitch, everyone’s buddies and we all love each other.”