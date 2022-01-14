Sports
Broome cricketer LachyFamlonga’s Country Week run-fest draws Ricky Ponting comparison
When a 12-year-old Ricky Ponting batted four centuries in a week in a junior cricket match in the mid-1980s in Tasmania, it kick-started one of Australia’s most celebrated cricket careers.
Most important points:
- 14-year-old Lachy Famlonga gets more than 470 runs averaging 95 with the batat WA Country Week
- His efforts and those of his teammates saw the Broome Under-14s win consecutive titles
- He wipes out comparisons to Ricky Ponting, who burst into the limelight with a similar junior performance
Fast forward to 2022 and a cricketer from northern WA amasses similar numbers at the state’s annual Country Week tournament.
Over the course of the competition, 14-year-old LachyFamlonga scored 476 runs at an average of 95 to help the Broome Under 14s achieve their second league win in as many seasons.
After his stroke of 32 in Broome’s 62-run grand final victory over Esperance, Lachy insisted any comparison to Ponting was a bit premature.
“Well, I don’t know if it’s a little early to mention that, but you know, keep going as I go,” he said.
“The highlight was definitely the way our team played, the way we stayed together all week, held on as a team and had a few wins.”
The right-hander nominated by WA veteran Shaun Marsh as his favorite player went out of his way to commend his teammates for his impressive performance throughout the competition.
He started the tournament with an undefeated double century against Upper Great Southern, taking 216 runs from 169 balls with 33 boundaries.
The knock helped Broome set a huge goal of 431 before sinking the opposition for 47.
Another century followed against West Pilbara, bringing Lachy’s batting average to 326 for the tournament.
He didn’t make it into a third century in a row, falling for 97 against Esperance.
Long running comp a calendar highlight
Country Week, held since 1907, gives talented juniors from across the regional WA the chance to come together and compete.
This year 43 boys and girls teams took part in the competition.
While the competition is key, the social side is also important.
“It’s the time of year when they can leave as a team with their best friends and play against other associations and the best cricketers in the whole country,” said Chris Secker, WACA North-West cricket manager.
Although there is a lot of junior talent on display, Lachy’s performances stood out.
“His score alone was greater than most team scores, so it was a great performance from the young man,” said Lynton Phillipson, president of the Broome Junior Cricket Association.
“It’s a huge score, even for Country Week.”
Secker said Lachy had a promising future ahead of him.
“He hits it pretty well all over the ground, gets into good positions and picks up the game when needed,” he said.
“[He] reads the game very well.”
But the chance to travel, play and compete with his mates remains the most important factor for Lachy.
“Once it’s on the pitch, everyone’s buddies and we all love each other.”
