Questions #529: “The Same Begins”





Last week’s challenge Start with the last name of a living popular American writer. Turn one letter into an I and you can rearrange the letters to name the type of writing this author is known for. What are the words? Answer: If you start with SEDARIS, you can spell DIARIES. THIS WEEK’S CATEGORY: SAME BEGINS On air questions: We are a few weeks into the new year, a time when many people decide to make a fresh start. Unfortunately, our questions this week didn’t embrace that spirit of change: Each question has a two-word answer, and both words start with the same letter. 1. Which cartoon character, whose real name is Patricia Reichardt, debuted on August 22, 1966 in a comic where she asks if a boy named Linus is cute?

2. What was designed by John Augustus Roebling, opened on May 24, 1883, and at the time of opening was the longest span of its kind in the world until a similar structure about a mile to the north surpassed it by two meters?

3. Which term for a hidden message or image literally applies to objects seen in the 1975 film? The Rocky Horror Picture Show, because the cast and crew didn’t find everything they hid during a hunt on set?

4. The song Bohemian Rhapsody reached number one in the UK Singles Chart in November 1975. Nine weeks later, it was knocked out of the top spot by a song with a title that appears in the lyrics of Bohemian Rhapsody. What song is it?

5. According to the international rules of the game, one of the main pieces of equipment must weigh 2.7 grams, have a diameter of 40 millimeters and spring back to a height of between 24 and 26 centimeters when removed from a height of 305 millimeters? Extra credit 1. Who was the first player to be signed to the WNBA, where she played 11 seasons for the Houston Comets, becoming the first three-time WNBA MVP?

2. Which two words fill the blanks in this explanation of a game show from the mid-1980s to early 1990s: But be careful, because they can always refund you for four times the amount, and then you have to answer that question or take on the physical challenge. This week’s challenge Start with the sentence MATCHING LETTERS. Rearrange the letters to spell an eight letter word for something found in the human body and a seven letter word for what you might do to that body part so you don’t injure it. What are the words? ANSWER

On-air questions

1. Peppermint Patty

2. Brooklyn Bridge

3. Easter egg

4. “Mamma Mia”

5. Table tennis Extra credit 1. Sheryl Swoopes

2. Double dare

