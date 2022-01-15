2022 All-Star Game Last Men In Candidates Debate By NHL.com

One player per division will be selected by fan vote, which runs through Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

While fans will decide who ends up going to Las Vegas, NHL.com writers have their say, with 12 writers, three per division, to pick the Last Man In for their division.

Not surprisingly, there were no unanimous choices in the panel. Forward Nazem Kadri (Colorado Avalanche) of the Central Division and Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks) of the Pacific Division received two votes each.

Fans can vote at NHL.com/lastmenin, NHL.com/vote or on a mobile interactive ballot in the NHL app.

Fans may select only one player and a maximum of four players per ballot. No fan may cast more than 10 votes in any 24 hour period.

[RELATED: More 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend coverage]

Here’s who the NHL.com writers picked:

Atlantic Division

Alexander BarkovyFlorida Panthers: The 26-year-old has scored 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 23 games and leads the Panthers in goals despite missing 13 games due to injury. The attacker is second to the Panthers in average points per game (1.17) behind the attacker Jonathan Huberdeau (1.31) who was added to the Atlantic Division team on Thursday. Barkov’s offensive consistency is reflected in the fact that he has scored at least one point in 19 of his 23 games. Has scored nine points (five goals, four assists) in his last six games. — Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Lucas RaymondDetroit Red Wings: The 19-year-old has made hockey fun again in Detroit, scoring 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 38 games to lead all NHL rookies. He works with defender Moritz Seider to show where the Red Wings are going. But Raymond is not only part of the future of the Red Wings, he is also part of the future of the NHL, something to be celebrated at All-Star Weekend. It would give him a chance to make a splash on the national podium, just like Red Wings captain and 2022 All-Star Dylan Larkin did in 2016, when he made the All-Star Game, also as a 19-year-old rookie. — Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning: The 31-year-old center back is the sixth leading scorer in the NHL with 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) in 38 games. He has 911 points (457 goals, 454 assists) and is second in Lightning history behind Hockey Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis (953). He became the Lightning’s all-time leader with 65 goals last month, surpassing St. Louis (64). Stamkos has been relatively healthy this season and has made a significant contribution as Tampa Bay pursue its third straight Stanley Cup championship. — William Douglas, staff writer

Metropolitan Division

jesper brat, Devils from New Jersey: The 23-year-old attacker leads the Devils in goals (10), points (32), draws (27) and winning goals (four) in 34 games. The Devils controlled 53.9 percent of all shots while Bratt was on the ice and he is having his best NHL season. His NHL career peak was 35 points as a rookie in 2017-18. Downtown New Jersey Jack Hughes, who also goes to the All-Star Game, said Bratt is not only one of the most skilled players on the team but controls the Devils for most of the season. –– Mike G. Morreale, staff writer

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins: The 27-year-old attacker has a two-month hot streak, scoring 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 19 games since November 13. He has six multipoint games, including a hat-trick against the Vancouver Canucks on December 4, in that series. During the Penguins’ NHL-best 10-game winning streak from December 4 to January 6, he led Pittsburgh by eight goals despite missing five out of 10 games with an upper-body injury. Guentzel was a key offensive catalyst, leading the Penguins with 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 30 games. — Adam Kimelman, Deputy Editor-in-Chief

Yevgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals: Kuznetsov has thrown off the inconsistency that has plagued him since helping the Capitals win the Stanley Cup in 2018 and has brought it all together, playing arguably the most complete game of his career. Of Nicklas Backstrom (Hips TJ Oshie (lower body) sidelined for much of the first half of the season, Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin have carried much of the load offensive for Washington. Kuznetsov’s 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 34 games is second to the Capitals behind Ovechkin’s 52 points in 37 games and the 29-year-old center is third to Washington with an ice age average of 21:47. Being selected to play in the NHL All-Star Game for the second time in his career (2016) would be a deserved reward. — Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Central Division

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators: The 31-year-old defender leads the Predators and is second in the NHL to the defenders with 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) in 36 games. Tampa Bays Victor Hedman has scored 39 points in 39 games. Josi also leads the Predators in power play points (20). Josi has been a regular and strong presence for the Predators for years, earning an appearance at the 2022 All-Star Game. — Tracey Myers, staff writer

Nazem Kadri, Colorado Avalanche: The 31-year-old center man leads the Avalanche with 48 points (13 goals, 35 assists) in 30 games and is fourth in the NHL. He has been inconsistent in the past, but has scored at least one point in 25 out of 30 games this season, including a 13-point run on Friday. – Tim Campbell, staff writer

Nazem Kadri, Colorado Avalanche: Let’s not think too much about this. How not to vote for the player who is fourth in the NHL in scoring? Each of the three players ahead of Kadri in the scoring race has won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL scoring champion, not to mention the Hart Trophy as the most valuable player. Their names are Leon Draisitl (53 points), Connor McDavid (53) and Alex Ovechkin (52) and of course they all go to Vegas. If you look at points per game, Kadri is second in the League with 1.60, barely behind McDavid (1.61). Kadri has placed himself in elite company this season. — Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Pacific Division

JT Miller, Vancouver Canucks: The 28-year-old forward leads the Canucks with 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) in 36 games and has been their most valuable and consistent player before and after Travis Green’s coaching change to Bruce Boudreau. The Canucks have been 8-2-1 since Boudreau arrived, with Miller scoring better than a point per game (13 points) in those 11 games. Miller has also played more center this season than in his previous two with Vancouver, improving his game while being separated from the center Elias Pettersson. — Pete Jensen, senior fantasy editor

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks: The 24-year-old attacker is in a breakout season. He leads Anaheim with 22 goals and 36 points in 38 games. He is sixth in the NHL in goals scored. Terry had points in 16 consecutive games from October 18 through November. 18, which helped the Ducks get off to a strong start (19-13-7) that propelled them into second place in the Pacific Division. Terry scored 15 goals and 48 points in 129 games prior to this season. Its production is one of the biggest reasons the Ducks have been one of the NHL’s success stories this season. — Dan Rosen, senior writer

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks: Besides what Dan said, there are other reasons why Terry deserves to be voted into the All-Star Team. He made the most of his 90 shots, scoring 22 goals. His 24.4 shooting rate ranks second to players at least 10 goals behind Marcus Foligno of the Minnesota Wild (29.2). Terry has done it all; he has scored 10 power play points, five game-winning goals and two overtime goals. His 36 points are more than the Ducks points leader last season (33; Max Comtois) and he is on track to be the first Anaheim player to score at least 50 points since the 2017-18 season when attackers Rickard Rakell (69) and Ryan Getzlafu (61) did. Terry is a major reason the Ducks are poised to make it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018. — David Satriano, staff writer