Miami football alum Jaelan Phillips named 10th best transfer CFP era





Jaelan Phillips made a major impact on the Miami football program during his lone season in 2020. Phillips posed a defensive threat to the Miami football team during an 8-3 season. Mike Farrell of Rivals.Com named Phillips the 10th best transfer during the College Football Playoff era beginning in 2014. Phillips was the number one player in the country when he signed with UCLA in 2019. Injuries hampered Phillips’ career with the Bruins before temporarily retiring in 2018. Phillips transferred to Miami in January 2019 and sat out that season for his stellar 2020. Phillips had 45 tackles 15.5 tackles for losses and 8.0 bags in 2020. Quincy Roche and Phillips gave Miami some excellent edge rushers. Phillips’ breakthrough season resulted in him earning second-team All-American. A few plays and games stood out in 2020. Against the state of Florida, Phillips made an athletic interception of an ill-advised pass attempt by Jordan Travis of the state of Florida. Phillips played his best in the final four games of 2020. In the final four games of the 2020 regular season, Phillips finished with 26 tackles, 11 TFLs and 6.5 sacks. Phillips has opted out of Miami’s 2020 Cheez-It Bowl loss to Oklahoma State to prepare for the NFL Draft. Phillips had one of the best seasons by a Miami DE in history. 10. DE Jaelan Phillips

UCLA to Miami: UCLA got Phillips out of high school, an absolute coup for the Bruins, as he was a top 10 candidate in the country for the class of 2017. But injuries derailed his career early on and he even retired medically after the 2018 season. He moved to Miami for 2019 and made a huge impact after being forced out for a year. A second-team All-American as a senior, he was eventually drafted in the first round by the Dolphins. He had no influence on the play-off, but his ability to come back from medical retirement via a transfer was great.” Miami challenged for a spot in the College Football Playoff as the Hurricanes started the season 8-1. A loss in the last game of the regular season against North Carolina put an end to that hope. The loss of Cheez-it Bowl to Phillips was Miami’s fourth straight loss after the season. Phillips was a perfect addition to the Miami defense. When he was selected 18th overall by the Dolphins in the 2021 NFL draft, Phillips was the first DE to be taken. Former Miami DE Greg Rousseau was the last edge rusher in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft when he was selected by the Buffalo Bills 30th overall. The Miami football program is looking for their next star DE.

