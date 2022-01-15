Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary





Netflix is ​​investing more in sports documentaries after the success of Formula 1: Drive to survive. We learned this week that a show is coming up about the 2022 PGA Tour and the major men’s golf championships, and now the company has announced that a similar show is in the works for the world of top-level tennis. All three shows are produced or co-produced by the same company, Box to Box Films. Netflix says the as-yet-untitled tennis series will spend as much time on men as it does on women. The names of the players involved have not been released, according to , but given the high-profile names participating in Ride to survive and the golf show, expect prominent figures in the tennis series. Netflix has signed deals with tennis governing bodies, the ATP and WTA, as well as the organizers of the four Grand Slam tournaments, the biggest events on the tennis calendar. Since production has started at the Australian Open, the docuseries could start with some big drama. Australian officials again on Friday withdrawn the visa of Novak Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked men’s player, this time “for reasons of health and good order”. Djokovic, who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, said earlier this month that he had been granted a medical exemption to travel to Australia and continue his quest for a record 21st men’s Grand Slam title. However, questions were raised about the validity of his exemption, and he allowed to make a “error of judgment” by attending public events in December while waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test. He tested positive. Ride to survive helped boost Formula 1’s popularity, especially among American viewers. Tennis leaders will certainly hope for a similar effect from the upcoming docuseries. Last year’s US Open averaged 796,000 viewers, the second lowest ratings since ESPN secured the rights to the tournament in 2015.

