Clemson Invite Opening Day Sees Three NCAA Standards And One School Record





CLEMSON, SC Behind a dominating display of the Florida Women’s Track and Field jumpers and sprinters, the Gators saw some positive performance on the first day of action of the 2022 indoor season. Behind a dominating display of the Florida Women’s Track and Field jumpers and sprinters, the Gators saw some positive performance on the first day of action of the 2022 indoor season. Sprinter Grace Stark an afternoon to remember on the 60 meter hurdles. She won her heat with a time of 8.11 seconds before smashing her personal best as well as the school record in the final with a time of 7.86 seconds. That time also set a new NCAA standard in the event this season, ranking third in NCAA history. Fellow sprinter Talitha Diggs set a personal best in the 60 meter sprint in Friday’s preliminaries with a time of 7.24. That time set an NCAA standard this season and put her in 4e all time in Gator history. Semira Killebrew came in right behind her with a 7.31. In the final, excavations beat the field in a tight finish to take the 60m sprint crown with a time of 7.26. Killebrew ended 4e with a time of 7.30 seconds, the 4e-fastest time in the nation this year. The Gators excelled in the long jump on both the men’s and women’s sides. Jasmine Moore made her Florida debut with a 1st place finish after a personal best of 6.58m. Not only did that set the NCAA standard this season, but the jump puts her in 3rd all time in Florida history. Anna Hall and Sterling Lester also made the finals as they prepare to compete in the heptathlon later in the season. Malcolm Clemons , Caleb Foster and PJ Austin all finished in the top-8 in Friday’s long jump. to start the day, Caden Monk set a personal best of 2:26.03 in the 1000 m and gave Florida its first title of the day. on the men’s side, Dedrick Vanover and Sam Austin had impressive performances in their respective events. from over set another PR and third fastest time in the NCAA this season with a 6.60 in the 60-meter dash final. Austin ran a 1:15.96 600m, good enough to beat the former facilities record. The Gators will be back in action tomorrow when the Clemson Invite expires. The 300m sprint, 4×400 relay and high jump are among the most important events for tomorrow. FOLLOW THE GATORS SOCIAL:Twitter|facebook | YouTube | Instagram JOIN THE CALL: #GoGators Friday 15 January Event City, Gators Time / Highlight | Comments: 60m (W) preliminaries 1. Talitha Diggs 7.24 | Advanced to Finals (Automatic), New PR, 4e All-Time in UF History, NCAA Leading Time this Season 2. Semira Killebrew 7.31 | Advanced to Finals (Automatic), 4e in NCAA this season 10. Alexis Brown 7.46

28. Tymiah Montgomery 7.77 60m (W) Final 1. Talitha Diggs – 7.26

4. Semira Killebrew – 7.30 60m (M) Preliminary Rounds 2. Dedrick Vanover – 6.67 | Advanced to Finals (Automatic) 4. Tyler Davis 6.73 | Advanced to Finals (Automatic) 7. Jacory Patterson -6.74 | Advanced to finals 19. Kemuel Santana 6.92

23. Zac Sedaros 6.95

26. Jadon Maddux 7.04 60m (M) Final 3. Dedrick Vanover 6.60 | 3rd in NCAA this season, new PR, T-6e in Florida history 5. Jacory Patterson 6.68 | New PR

6. Tyler Davis 6.69 | New PR Preliminary rounds 60 m hurdles (W) 4. Grace Stark 8.11 | Advanced to Finals (Automatic) 11. Anna Hall 8.41 | 9e Always in Florida history 13. Sasha Wells 8. 41 | 10e Always in Florida history 18. Sterling Lester 8.63

20. Asia Smith 8.72 60m Hurdles Final (W) 2. Grace Stark 7.86 | Top NCAA Standard This Year, New School Record, T-3rd NCAA All-Time, PR Preliminary rounds 60 m hurdles (M) 7. Kurt Powdar 7.97 | Advanced to finals 8. Caleb Foster 8.01 | Advanced to finals 9. Osaji Skyers 8.09

12. Joseph Stravato 8.33 Final 60 m hurdles (M) 4. Kurt Powdar 7.88 New PR 7. Caleb Foster 7.97 New PR 600m (M) 3. Sam Austin – 1:15.96 | PR and new facility record 7. Deshay Fernandes – 1:18.80

9. Collin Siefert 1:20.86 1000m (W) 7. Vasileia Spyrou 2:54.60 | New PR 1000m (M) 1. Caden Monk 2:26.03 | New PR 5. Hugh Brittenham 2:29.53 | New PR Long jump (M) 6. Malcolm Clemons 7.61m

7. Caleb Foster 7.58m

8. PJ Austin 7.56m

12. Jalen Chance 7.35m

17. Michael Holloway II 6.84 m Long jump (W) 1. Jasmine Moore 6.58m | New PR, Top Distance in NCAA this Season, 3rd Always in Florida history 4. Anna Hall 5.97 m

7. Sterling Lester – 5.84м

15. Alissa Braxton 5.72m

