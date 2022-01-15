Recruit 2022 College Football Leaderboards





As the pool of remaining uncommitted top prospects for college football dwindles, the All-America game season brought with it another wave of noteworthy commitments. With a high concentration of talent gathered in the top five classes — 86 ESPN 300 prospects a part of one of those programs — it can be difficult to step forward near the top. Even though three of those top five classes added a four-star commitment, at this point it still wasn’t enough for any of them to advance even just one spot. However, the latest pledges have pushed a number of programs further down. Miami (Fla.), Florida and Southern California have all undergone coaching changes, and while they are all normally top-10 class candidates, the turbulence this cycle has led to recruiting struggles and smaller classes. However, each program added potential impact and rose in the rankings. Leading that group is Miami, which landed long edge defender Cyrus Moss. Moss was a prime target of Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal while in Oregon. Cristobal could get Moss to join him in South Florida, and although Moss is much slimmer at this stage, he could develop into a player akin to former Hurricanes defender Jaelan Phillips. New Florida head coach Billy Napier upped the Gators class after building on the great early signing spell of Kamari Wilson, the No. 1 safety, with the addition of ESPN 300 RB Trevor Etienne, the talented younger brother of the former Clemson standout Travis Etienne Jr. Southern California is still a long way from the top 10, but it has also moved up the rankings. Lincoln Riley attacks job one as head coach of Trojans, and that re-establishes that program as a recruiting force in his area. He got off to a good start as he landed ESPN 300 WR CJ Williams, his third signing from local powerhouse Mater Dei. Deion Sanders continues to establish himself as one of the best recruiting head coaches and has Jackson State in the top 75 classes. Sanders and staff once again surprised the college football world, adding a second top-100 contender to WR Kevin Coleman, who joins five-star two-way threat Travis Hunter. ESPN 300 commits: 21 | Previous standings: 1 SEC rank: 1 of 14

Top offensive commit: W.R. Evan Stewart (No. 12)

Top Defensive Stake: DT Walter Nolen (No. 1) Not only are the Aggies in the running for a fourth consecutive top-10 class, they are also in a position to sign their first No. 1 overall class in the ESPN 300 era. Their first significant pick-up was Malick Sylla, an in-state defensive end with a good first step and a nice advantage. Since then, they’ve added a few impact-powered DLs in the five-star Nolen and Gabe Brownlow-Dindy. Nolen is an explosive and powerful competitor, and Brownlow-Dindy is an agile and versatile big man. Adding those two to a talented 2021 cycle D-line group led by five-star Shemar Turner can give Texas A&M one of the most formidable defensive fronts in college football. The Aggies also added Sylla’s high school teammate in ESPN 300 defenseman Bobby Taylor, a tall and swift-footed cornerback. They added five star LB Harold Perkins at the Under Armor All-America game and he gives them a versatile defender with still plenty of advantage. Top three safety Bryce Anderson was a big win over Texas on the recruiting trail, giving them a versatile, fast defensive back. They have their quarterback in Conner Weigman, a powerful pitcher with good accuracy, and added one of the best playmakers in the class in the fast five star WR Stewart.

