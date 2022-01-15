Cricket still ‘in denial’ over racism, says former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq

Rafiq, however, is impressed with the changes made in Yorkshire by their new chairman, Lord Kamlesh Patel, since his appointment in November, but is less convinced of the seriousness of the approach being taken.

“I see Yorkshire trying to do the right thing, but I feel like the game as a whole is still in denial,” Rafiq told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I think the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) should do more. I would say we should put an action plan on a document, we’ve all seen that before. We need to see more action.”

The ECB is considering its role as regulator as part of a governance review, and Rafiq believes it is wrong for the governing body to act as promoter and overseer of the sport.

“I don’t think the ECB can be both the regulators and the promoters of the game, as my situation shows. If you do both, it gets really confusing and it’s just not a good habit,” said Rafiq.

ECB chief Tom Harrison said his organization welcomes parliamentary scrutiny.

“We want the government to speak to us and when we can show that we can tackle this, do it meaningfully, maybe we’ll be less of the spotlight on the sport and more of an example in terms of how we’re handling it.” really complicated and difficult issues in our sport.”

“We welcome the investigation. It has clearly been a difficult few months for us, with the allegations and different stories it has been very painful. We have the chance to come out of this crisis with a roadmap that shows that we are in the first place absolutely serious about tackling discrimination in our sport, not just racism, and that we can come together as a game and do that as a partnership,” Harrison said.