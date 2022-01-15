Early Access Surprise and Transfer Trim Tide WR Group





The renovation of the Alabama football The selection for 2022 is moving quickly. Eight players from the 2021 roster are now in The Transfer Portal. The most recent is wide receiver, Javon Baker. Based on the 247Sports Composite, Javon Baker was a 4-star recruit in the class of 2020. In his two Crimson Tide seasons, he played in 21 games and had nine receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown. The 6’2″, 206-pound receiver has the potential to make a solid contribution to a new Power Five team. More attrition in the wide receiver of the Crimson Tide came with a decision that surprised most Alabama football fans. learned Friday Slade Bolden NFL chose early entry. Bolden has been a valuable Crimson Tide player as a possession receiver and points returnee. His contribution to the team has not always been recognized by Alabama Crimson Tide fans. In Bolden’s four seasons of Alabama football career, he participated in 42 games. As a receiver, he caught 68 passes for 712 yards and four touchdowns. He also had six rushes for a total of 11 yards and one pass thrown, completed for six yards. Bolden’s decision makes sense, as another year of college playing probably wouldn’t have improved his Draft chances. In addition, the young man has obtained several diplomas in Tuscaloosa and does not need another academic year. If drafted, Bolden will go into a late round. Or he may have to make his way into the NFL as an undrafted free agent (UFA). Draft history shows that UFAs have a slightly higher success rate in making an NFL squad than players picked in the final round. With no decision yet announced by John Metchie III, the 2022 Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver group consists of 12 players. After his injury, Metchie is projected as a late pick in the second or third round. If he pushed even more to the fourth round, another college year would be a wise business decision. UPDATED – John Metchie has decided to move to the NFL. With the departure of Metchie, the 2022 Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver group will have 11 players. There may be more departures and possibly a transfer addition. Following Metchie’s decision, the number of grants for next season has fallen to 87 players. While the Crimson Tide is technically capable of adding 32 new players for the 2022 season, the overall scholarship limit will remain unchanged at 85 players.

