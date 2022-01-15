Regional Tournament Table Tennis Bids :: Mmegi Online

The two neighbors have made an offer to host the Southern Africa qualifier to be held in the first half of this year. BTTA has proposed holding the qualifiers in May, while South Africa is proposing April. Durban, meanwhile, will host the World Championship as the competition returns to the continent for the first time since 1939 when they were held in Egypt. It’s just us (BTTA) and South Africa. We are the only countries that have made an offer to host the World Cup qualifiers.

The ATTF (African Table Tennis Federation) will make the ruling soon, but I think we have a good chance against South Africa. I think our neighbors want to test their willingness to host the World Championship by hosting the qualifying tournament. But I believe we might as well host a tournament with this upbringing.

Before our bid, we said that we want to organize the qualifying tournament in May, we are always ready to organize when we are called upon. From now on we will wait for the decision of the ATTFs, BTTA’s president, Kudzanani Motswagole, told Mmegi Sport this week.

The Regional Qualifier is the first round of the World Cup qualifiers. Tunisia will host this year’s continental qualifiers, where the continent took four places in each category in the world spectacle. Motswagole told Mmegi Sport that the ATTF has requested that the host continent be given an extra spot at the World Championships. The World Championships are played under very strict conditions.

Each match will be broadcast live and the schedule should not be disrupted in any way. We as a continent have asked for another place in the World Championships and we are going to consult the ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation).

The BTTA had organized a tournament in December that was only open to players from southern Africa. In 2018, BTTA hosted AUSC Region 5 Games in Gaborone.