Men’s tennis opens spring season with dominant victory over Binghamton

Next game: Troy 15-1-2022 | 5 p.m. Jan. 15 (Sat) / 5 p.m. Troy History

FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU men’s tennis team rode to victory in the spring season opener Friday night, beating Binghamton, 6-1, at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

“The boys did a great job today,” said head coach CJ Weber . “We played with a lot of energy and competed as a unit. It was a great start to the season and I’m looking forward to our game against Troy tomorrow.”

In doubles, red shirt sophomore Magnus Johnson (Naples, Florida/Homeschool/UCF) and junior Max Damm (Bradenton, Fla./Saint Stephens Episcopal School) dominated on lane one and won 6-0.

Red Shirt Sophomore Juan Montes (Pereira, Colombia/Lujan School) and Marcelo Sepulveda (Monterrey, Mexico/Penn Foster/Alabama) not long afterwards grabbed the double point for the Eagles and won their game on lane two 6-2.

In singles, red shirt sophomore Pedro Maciel (Belo Horizonte, Brazil/Goliath Academy) and sophomore Eric Oncins (Orlando, Fla./Montverde Academy) each took 6-0, 6-1 wins on lanes five and six, respectively to give FGCU a 3-0 lead.

Damm took the game for the Eagles at number 4 with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Anshumat Srivastava.

Johnson gave the Eagles their fifth run of the night with a 6-1, 6-3 win over No. 1 for redshirt sophomores John Lopez (Gachancipa, Colombia/Colegio Virtual Siglo XXI) closed the score for the Eagles with a 6-3, 6-3 win over number 3.

Singles Competition

1. JOHNSON, Magnus (FGCU) def. VERMA, Shourya (BING) 6-1, 6-3

2. PERGEL, Dan (BING) defeats. STEFANACCI, Gugli (FGCU) 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 1-0 (10-7)

3. LOPEZ, beating Juan (FGCU). WEEKS, Kyle (BING) 6-3, 6-3

4. DAMM, Max (FGCU) def. SRIVASTAVA, Anshumat (BING) 6-1, 6-4

5. MACIEL, Pedro (FGCU) defeats. BEN ARI, Adi (BING) 6-0, 6-1

6. ONCINS, Eric (FGCU) def. CRAWFORD, Courage (BING) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles Competition

1. JOHNSON, Magnus/DAMM, Max (FGCU) def. VERMA, Shourya/PERGEL, Dan (BING) 6-0

2. MONTES, Juan/SEPULVEDA, Marcelo (FGCU) defeats. SRIVASTAVA, Anshumat/WEEKES, Kyle (BING) 6-2

3. WILSON, Randy/ONCINS, Eric (FGCU) def. BEN ARI, Adi/CRAWFORD, Courage (BING) 4-3

FGCU will be back in action tomorrow night when they receive Troy. The first service is set at 5 p.m.

Follow the Eagles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FGCU_MTen and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com for full coverage of FGCU men’s tennis. You can also sign up to receive news about FGCUmen’s tennis or other programs straight to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.

CJ WEBER

FGCU is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the Year CJ Weber ,who has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference rosters since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his seventh year, Weber has amassed an overall record of 104-87 (.541) and a record of 43-19 (.672) in ASUN play. In 2014-15, Weber led the Eagles to their first-ever ASUN Championship and first-ever ASUN Regular Season title after a program-best 17 wins. In his third season, Weber led Jordi Vives to a No. 35 national ranking, a 14-game undefeated run and the round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA tournament — the program’s first appearance. The Eagles completed a perfect ASUN regular season in both 2015 and 2016, finishing with conference titles and a Coach of the Year honor for Weber. FGCU again won the 2017 ASUN Championship and made its second NCAA appearance. The Eagles returned to the mountaintop by claiming the 2019 regular season and tournament championships. Weber earned his third ASUN Coach of the Year honors, leading the Greens and Blues to their third trip to the NCAA tournament.

EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAMto achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and conditioning, as well as departmental needs in expanding and improving facilities, as well as mentorship and leadership training for trainers and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence.Join our team andpledge your gift todayto help the Eagles of tomorrow!

#FEEDFGCU

FGCUAthletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCUCampus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCUAthletics’ charity. For more information, including how you can contribute, please visitwww.fgcu.edu/foodpantryand use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.

ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have collectively won an incredible 87 regular conference and tournament titles in just 14+ seasons at the Division I level. Additionally, in just nine seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a combined 43 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. Eight FGCU programs have achieved a national top 25 in their respective sports – including Women’s Basketball (No. 25, 2021-22), Beach Volleyball (No. 20, 2021), and both Men’s Soccer (2018, 2019) and Women’s Soccer (2018) as well as three of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Green and Blue took a division best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and the top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven teams from the state of Florida earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic advancement in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.50 GPA in the classroom in the fall 2020 semester, outperforming the general university undergraduate population for 24 consecutive semesters. Fall 2019, Spring 2020, Fall 2020, and Spring 2021 each reached another milestone as all 15 programs in each achieved a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also had a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017—they were recognized as one of two runner-up winners for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.