School Officials – NBC Connecticut





A high school hockey player at St. Lukes School in New Canaan did not fall on the ice until he succumbed to an injury earlier this month, according to school officials. Teddy Balkind, a 10th grade hockey player at St Luke’s School in New Canaan, died after an accident during a game against Brunswick School in Greenwich. In a rackSt. Lukes said Balkind didn’t fall on the ice — instead, he skated upright and low. “During the normal course of play, another player’s leg went up in the air and, through no fault of anyone or any lack of control, his skate cut Teddy,” the statement read. St. Luke’s school principal Mark Davis emphasized that no one is to blame for the accident. “These guys were excellent skaters and played a great and fair game when an unimaginable accident caused great damage,” he said in a statement. The hockey community across the country is still grappling with the tragic death of high school hockey player Teddy Balkind and one of his friends is pushing to demand neck protectors for youth hockey. Davis applauded the heroic efforts of coaches, medics and players during the incident. “The Balkinds know that these teams bear the weight of this tragedy on their shoulders. They hope that setting the record straight will lift some of that weight and help the healing begin,” the statement continued. The school community remembered Balkind for his “joyful light.” Everyone comments on Teddy’s ‘megawatt’ smile, but it was the light behind that smile that drew so many to this extraordinary young man. Teddy came to St. Luke in fifth grade and brought an easy laugh, insatiable curiosity and infectious love for life.During the six years he grew up with us, he was a friend to all and a leader with a deep capacity for empathy and a strong moral compass,” said St. Luke’s. “Teddy approached life with honesty and courage. He faced adversity (such as a serious mountain bike injury) with unwavering optimism and courage. From a very early age, Teddy was already the kind of person many of us aspire to be kind, cheerful and the light, everywhere he went, although he never sought the limelight. We will miss him as much as anyone would miss the sun if he suddenly left us,” they continued.

