Great-grandmother who called Hwera home for the first 95 years of her life reaches 100





SIMON O’CONNOR/Stuff Great-grandmother Joyce Terrill, born in Hwera, turned 100 on Saturday and will celebrate this with family by her side.

Joyce Terrill never forgets the birthday of a loved one and always sends a card, even at 100 years old. Saturday marked a century for the great-grandmother, who just five years ago moved from her home in Hwera to a retirement home in New Plymouth to be closer to family. She also didn't stop driving until she was 95 because she didn't want to maneuver a car around town. Joyce was born and raised in Hwera and spent her first 95 years there.

She left school at age 14 to work and met her late husband Eric at a table tennis tournament in Ohangai in the years that followed. Id never played table tennis in my life, and we won, Joyce said. And she got a husband at the same time, joked one of her daughters, Jennifer Baker. SIMON O’CONNOR/Stuff Terrill only stopped driving and living independently five years ago. They married in 1942 and spent more than 60 years together before he died in 2005. Eric was a signwriter, an artist and loved restoring vintage motorcycles, and the couple spent decades on the road together riding both bikes and cars. There was a time when they traveled on a vintage motorcycle, with Joyce in the sidecart. Although she didn’t have a car growing up and didn’t get her driver’s license until she was 40, Joyce is still a member of the Taranaki Vintage Car Club and will be attending a big event next week. She’s probably the oldest member of the classic car club, Baker said. I would think so, Joyce said. Joyce comes from a good stock and can name a number of relatives who have lived longer than 100 years. But does she feel her age? No, she scoffed. Joyce has four children, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She’s a grandmother to our children and a great grandmother to their children, Baker said. She remembers 46 of us to send birthday cards to. I can’t even. Baker tried to return her mother a favor by arranging cards from the likes of the Queen, the Prime Minister, and the Governor General, who stand proudly on Joyce’s shelf. The birthday boy or girl will also get the treat of seeing about 60 of her family members for a big party on Saturday. It’s the first time we’ve all been together, I don’t know how long, Joyce said.

