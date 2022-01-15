Student, 17, charged with criminal sexual conduct in Proctor football investigation – Grand Forks Herald

DULUTH Charges have been filed against a 17-year-old boy as a result of the Proctor High School football team investigation, the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office announced Friday, Jan. 14.

Alec John Baney, 17, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a minor victim on Sept. 7, 2021, after a varsity soccer practice at Proctor High School, St. Louis County attorney Kim Maki said in a press release. A motion to try Baney as an adult will be filed on or before the first scheduled court hearing, the press release said.

The St. Louis County law firm reviewed the Proctor Police Department’s report on Oct. 27, 2021 and requested additional information from the police in early November 2021. Additional information was received from the police on January 5. a press release said.

According to court documents, Baney sexually penetrated a 15-year-old teammate with the handle of a toilet plunger while the victim was held by others.

The Proctor Police Department received a report on September 16, 2021, of a sexual assault that had occurred at Proctor High School. Based on a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the alleged assault occurred after the end of varsity football practice on Sept. 7, 2021 at approximately 5 p.m., court documents said.

Court documents allege over Labor Day weekend last year, a third party sent a lewd photo to a group of Proctor football players via Snapchat using the victim’s phone and Snapchat account. This reportedly sparked a response via Snapchat that the victim was going to get the plunger.

After varsity soccer practice ended on Sept. 7, the victim was in the soccer locker room across the street from Proctor High School when he was confronted by Baney holding a toilet plunger and other teammates surrounding the victim’s locker, court documents allege. . The victim ran out of the locker rooms to the northwest exit that led to a grassy area and toward the practice soccer field, while Baney and the other players chased after him.

According to court documents, the victim was eventually brought to the ground by one or more unidentified teammates and rolled onto his stomach. Once on his stomach, Baney is said to have pulled down the victim’s pants and attacked him.

According to court documents, multiple witnesses said they thought Baney was joking until he pulled down the victim’s pants. After the alleged assault, Baney reportedly returned to the locker room and stated that I had done it, and I bet you guys didn’t think I would, according to court documents.

Proctor police interviews with current Proctor footballers revealed that the toilet plunger was used to touch other players with the rubber tip, court documents allege, but none of the previous incidents reported by the players involved sexual assault or penetration.

According to court documents, although the incident took place in a location within view of a security camera, the camera failed to function leading up to and during the alleged attack. Investigators have not identified a person who admits to having seen a first-hand recording of the attack.

The investigation into this case was unnecessarily complicated and delayed by the large amount of social media speculation surrounding this incident, as investigators were forced to devote their limited resources to responding to social media rumors, the St. Louis County Attorneys Office said.

There are currently no additional charges. The incident remains an active investigation with the Proctor Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the events of September 7, 2021 is encouraged to contact Proctor Police at 218-624-7788. The case will be heard by St. Louis County Assistant Attorneys Korey Horn and Jon Holets.

Football activities for Proctor players in groups 9-12 have been canceled in September.

The incident was reported to the police on September 16 at 2:05 PM. In an interview with Fox 21, former head coach Derek Parendo claimed the incident happened while he was watching his daughter play in a football game in Cloquet. The Proctor football team’s only game at Cloquet this season was on September 8.

Parendo will be on paid personal leave until the end of the 2021-2022 school year, when his resignation takes effect.

Proctor Public Schools Superintendent John Engelking confirmed the investigation in an email to news outlets on Sept. 22.

A week after news broke that the team was under investigation, the school district announced that the rest of the program’s 2021 games had been canceled. In an email to parents on Sept. 29, the district said the alleged serious misconduct led to the decision to end the season.