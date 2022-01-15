Chris Evert, Tennis Hall of Famer, says she has ovarian cancer





Former tennis star Chris Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, has an early form of ovarian cancer, she said on Friday. a story posted on ESPN.com. The stage 1C cancer was discovered after a preventive hysterectomy and has not spread elsewhere in her body, according to the story. Ms. Evert, 67, who started the first of six rounds of chemotherapy this week, is an analyst for ESPN. The cancer was removed during the hysterectomy, and there’s a more than 90 percent chance it won’t come back, according to the story. I have led a very charmed life, said Mrs. Evert in the story. Now I have some challenges ahead of me. But I take comfort in the knowledge that chemotherapy is supposed to keep cancer from coming back.

A representative of Ms Evert did not immediately respond to an email late Friday. Mrs. Evert is one of the most celebrated players in tennis history. She became the first player, male or female, to win 1,000 singles matches and was ranked first or second in the world from 1975 to 1986. according to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. dr. Joel Cardenas, a physician for Ms. Evert, said in the story that an early diagnosis is more likely if a patient is current at doctor visits, understands her family history, and has a good relationship with her gynecologist. Women should know the risk factors, including endometriosis, breast cancer history and infertility are among them, he said. The median age for ovarian cancer diagnosis is 63 years. Genetic testing and counseling are encouraged if a patient has a family history of ovarian cancer, Mr Cardenas said. Ms. Evert’s younger sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, also a professional tennis player, died of ovarian cancer in February 2020 at the age of 62. Ovarian cancer can run in families and the risk is higher if a mother, sister or daughter has had the disease , according to the American Cancer Society.

Mrs. Dubin was with Mrs. Evert as the couple rushed through an airport in October 2017 when the older sister noticed that Mrs. Dubin was out of breath, according to the ESPN story. Shortly afterwards, a doctor discovered ovarian cancer in Mrs. Dubin. It was late and had spread. When I go on chemo, she’s my inspiration, Ms Evert said. I will think of her. And shell helps me through it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/14/sports/tennis/chris-evert-ovarian-cancer.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos