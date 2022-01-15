Australian Open more important than any player: Rafael Nadal on Novak Djokovic





Rafael Nadal took a swipe at rival Novak Djokovic on Saturday as the world number one battles deportation from Australia, saying: “The Australian Open is far more important than any player.” Ahead of the start of the first Grand Slam on Monday, Nadal told reporters in Melbourne Park: “Australian Open is going to be a great Australian Open, with or without him.” READ: Djokovic entangles sponsors in Australian Open vaccine commotion Djokovic is still in the draw to defend his title but is in danger of being expelled from the country before then after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, calling him a threat to public order. The long-running saga over whether the unvaccinated Serb can stay in the country has overshadowed the first Grand Slam of the year, where Djokovic and Nadal would both try to become the first man to win 21 majors. Nadal said he respected Djokovic “as a person of course and as an athlete, no doubt”. But the Spaniard added: “I really respect him, even if I don’t agree with many of the things he has done in recent weeks.” And he said the controversy had gone on too long. “I think the situation has gone too far. Frankly, I’m a bit tired of the situation because I just believe it’s important to talk about our sport, about tennis,” said Nadal. However, third seed Alexander Zverev said the Serb was treated unfairly and may have been used as a political pawn by Australian authorities. “I don’t think he would have come here by luck alone without thinking he could play, with the proper clearance to be in the country,” said the German. Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas said the situation had taken the spotlight away from tennis. “I won’t lie. It’s been on just about every news item for the past few weeks,” said the Greek in Melbourne Park, two days before the tournament starts on Monday. “There hasn’t been enough talk about tennis in recent weeks, which is a shame.” said Tsitsipas Australian Open women’s champion Naomi Osaka empathized with Djokovic’s predicament: “I think it’s an unfortunate situation. He’s such a great player and it’s a little sad that some people can remember it this way,” said the Japanese 13th seed. “I know what it’s like to be in his situation in a place where you’re asked about that person, just to see comments from other players, it’s not the best. I’m just trying to keep it positive.” she said. Credits-REUTERS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/australian-open-more-important-than-any-player-rafael-nadal-on-novak-djokovic/article38272604.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos