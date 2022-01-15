Sports
Michigan wins eight fights in dominating No. 7 Ohio state win
14-1-2022 23:30:00 hours
// Leah Howard
No. Michigan took eight games, including the first three and the last four, to cruise to a dominant 29-8 victory over No. 7 Ohio State in its Big Ten double opener.
Logan Massa (174 pounds) and Myles Amine (184) achieved back-to-back top-10 wins; Massa used a rally in the third period to beat No. 7 Ethan Smith, while Amine defeated No. 7 Kaleb Romero 3-1 in overtime.
Nick Suriano (125) and Dylan Ragusin (133) opened the duality with important decisions, while Mason Parris (Hwt) picked up a pin from the first period – his seventh bonus win this season – to cap it off.
Website: Columbus, Ohio (Covelli Center)
Score: #3 Michigan 29, #7 Ohio State 8
Facts: UM (5-0, 1-0 B1G), OSU (5-1, 1-1 B1G)
Next UM event: Friday, January 21 — vs. Penn State (Crisler Center), 6:00 PM
Columbus, Ohio — The #3-ranked University of Michigan wrestling team claimed eight fights, earning bonus points in three, to claim a dominant 29-8 victory over #7 Ohio State in the Big Ten Conference double opener on Friday night (Jan. ). 14) at the Covelli Center. The Wolverines have claimed three straights against Ohio State since 2019.
graduated student Nick Suriano and sophomore/freshmen Dylan Ragusin set the tone with back-to-back key decisions at the lower weights. No. 1 at 125 pounds, Suriano went unbeaten in a Michigan singlet with an 11-3 win over 18th-ranked Malik Heinselman. He scored four takedowns, including two in the first period, and racked up a stall point and driving time point to secure the bonus win – his third in three games this season.
Ragusin, eighth at 133 pounds, defeated Will Betancourt 14-5 with six takedowns, including three in the opening frame to build a big early lead. Betancourt used a breakaway and a penalty point early in the third period before Ragusin converted after a chase and rode out of the game – with 4:16 in driving time advantage – to restore his large margin of decision.
graduated student Stevan Mic, ranked fourth with 141 pounds, recovered from last Sunday’s loss with a 12-7 decision over number 21 Dylan D’Emilio. Micic rode through most of the game, scoring on two single-leg takedowns in the first period and tacking on one piece in the second and third periods. He pushed for bonus points late and gave up a last minute takedown, but earned a quick turnaround to finish the game on top.
Ohio State (5-1, 1-1 Big Ten) came on the board with a 149-pound win where junior/sophomore Cole Mattin scored the first takedown and hung close to #2 Sammy Sasso, but dropped a 9-4 decision. Senior/junior Will Levan, in 15th place, scored takedowns late in the first and third periods — and nearly had one late in the second — to make a 6-3 decision against Jashon Hubbard at 157 pounds.
The Buckeyes took their second – and final – post-break win at 165 pounds when seventh-ranked Carson Kharchla earned a 21-6 technical fall against senior/junior Pat Nolan, who faced two weight classes to enter for Michigan after struggling primarily with 141 pounds this season.
Michigan (5-0, 1-0 Big Ten) closed the dual with four straight wins, including back-to-back top-10 matchups at 174 and 184 pounds. graduated student Logan Massa, ranked sixth at 174, used a massive third period to come to a 14-8 decision over seventh-ranked Ethan Smith. After giving up a late counter-takedown in the second, he claimed his first single leg lead with 1:11 left, broke it open with four near-drop points from a bow and arrow and rode out of the game at 1:04 to collect in time advantage.
graduated student Myles Amine, ranked second nationally, converted to an overtime fight to defeat seventh-ranked Kaleb Romero 3-1 at 184 pounds. After two flurries early in the period of sudden victory, Amine used a low leg strike to start a third and wrapped both legs to come out on top with 36 seconds to go. He improved to 7-0 on the season and owns a couple of top-10 wins.
graduated student Patrick Bruckic, ranked eighth at 197 pounds, took his second consecutive ranked win this semester with a 5-2 decision over 20th-ranked Gavin Hoffman — also his second win over the Buckeye wrestler this season. Brucki struck quickly in the first with a single leg and added another takedown – a double leg single – with only one second left in the second period.
Senior Heavyweight Mason Parris, ranked second, closed the dual with a pin in the first period against 12th-ranked Tate Orndorff in the final game. Parris finished on a double legged shot halfway through the period and came down with a leg turk, which he used to a four count before adjusting to muster the fall at 2:21. Parris holds a 7-0 record with seven bonus wins this season.
Michigan will start next weekend with a three-game homestand with a pair of Crisler Center duals. The Wolverines will host Penn State on Friday (Jan. 21) at 6 p.m., live on the Big Ten Network, before welcoming Rutgers on Sunday (Jan. 23) at 4 p.m. Tickets are still available for both matches via the Ticket sales UM.
No. 3 Michigan 29, No. 7 Ohio State 8
Individual rankings by InterMat
125 — Nick Suriano (UM) large dec. #18 Malik Heinselman, 11-3 — UM, 4-0
133 — #8 Dylan Ragusin (UM) large dec. Will Betancourt, 14-5 — UM, 8-0
141 — #4 Stevan Mic (UM) Dec. #21 Dylan D’Emilio, 12-7 — UM, 11-0
149 — #2 Sammy Sasso (OSU) Dec. Cole Mattin, 9-4 — UM, 11-3
157 — #15 Will Levan (UM) Dec. Jashon Hubbard, 6-3 — UM, 14-3
165 — #7 Carson Kharchla (OSU) tech. fall Pat Nolan, 21-6 (6:30) — UM, 14-8
174 — #6 Logan Massa (UM) Dec. #7 Ethan Smith, 10-4 — UM, 17-8
184 — #2 Myles Amine (UM) Dec. #7 Caleb Romero, 3-1 SV — UM, 20-8
197 — #8 Patrick Bruckic (UM) Dec. #20 Gavin Hoffman, 5-2 — UM, 23-9
Hwt – #2 Mason Parris (UM) pinned #12 Tate Orndorff, 2:21 — UM, 29-8
