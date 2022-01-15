Australia v England Series, Highlights, Results





Another day, another savage press for England’s beleaguered cricket team. On the face of it, it’s not a bad result for a visiting team to keep Australia at 6-241 on the first day of a home test. But Joe Root’s scoreless side undoubtedly missed a stroke after winning the toss and Australia 3-12 early in perfect bowling conditions in Hobart. A day that began with ECB chief Tom Harrison calling for a ‘reset’ of the English game several years after most observers had reached the same conclusion turned into a familiar tale of missed opportunities, sagging shoulders and questions about the condition of the tourists … England has endured so many lows in recent weeks that the only humane response was to stop counting. However, this was a few hours to rank with someone.” “Woakes has relentlessly sought to expand his repertoire outdoors, most notably learning about James Anderson’s wobble-seam delivery and developing his bouncer,” wrote Wigmore. “And yet this hasn’t quite translated into notable improvements abroad. In three Tests this series, Woakes has taken just four wickets at 69.5 each. The result was to tighten Woakes’ hold on a curious record: the highest difference between his home and away average of any 100-wicket sailor in Test history. Like Janus, Woakes has two faces: almost a prototype of a model Test cricketer in England, yet ineffective abroad.” And Simon Wilde of The Times also complained about England’s management of his fast bowling stocks, as there are doubts about the suitability of star sailor Ollie Robinson. “We have arrived in Hobart for the fifth and final test (praise be to it), with the English bowling troops seemingly running empty.” Wilde wrote. “There was curiously little sense that management’s decision to treat the series as a marathon rather than a sprint had yielded any results… “Robinson has had fitness issues before in this series, spending time off the pitch in Melbourne due to a sore shoulder. He’s only been a test cricketer for nine months – and it shows. England should have been tougher on him sooner, giving him a diet to get him off junk food and a gym program to build his strength.Backup from games was a problem for him in his county.”

