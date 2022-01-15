Sports
Tennis legend Chris Evert diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer
Tennis legend Chris Evert has been diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer.© AFP
The winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles and three Grand Slam titles in doubles, Chris Evert, has been diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer, the tennis legend announced Friday. In a Twitter post, Evert said she is very lucky that “they caught it (ovarian cancer) early and are expecting positive results from my chemo plan.” “I wanted to share my stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others. I’m very lucky they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan. Thanks to Chris McKendry for her friendship and for this very personal story to write with me. And I want to thank you all for respecting my need to focus on my health and treatment plan. You will sometimes see me appearing from home during ESPN’s coverage of the Aussie Open,” tweeted Evert.
https://t.co/LVUsO3QqfD pic.twitter.com/B8WwKxsFmc
Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) January 15, 2022
Following Evert’s announcement, the Australian Open tweeted: “Thinking of you here and wishing you a speedy and full recovery.”
“We are all with you and behind you Chrissie, you are a true champion and I have no doubt that you will beat this nasty opponent,” wrote another tennis player, Martina Navratilova.
Overall, Evert won 157 singles titles in her career, the second most in tennis history – male or female – behind Martina Navratilova (167). The American also won 32 doubles titles.
promoted
Evert was also president of the Women’s Tennis Association for eleven calendar years, 1975-76 and 1983-91. She received the Philippe Chatrier Prize and was later inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Topics mentioned in this article
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/tennis/tennis-legend-chris-evert-diagnosed-with-stage-1-ovarian-cancer-2709252
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]