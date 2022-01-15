Tennis legend Chris Evert diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer

The winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles and three Grand Slam titles in doubles, Chris Evert, has been diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer, the tennis legend announced Friday. In a Twitter post, Evert said she is very lucky that “they caught it (ovarian cancer) early and are expecting positive results from my chemo plan.” “I wanted to share my stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others. I’m very lucky they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan. Thanks to Chris McKendry for her friendship and for this very personal story to write with me. And I want to thank you all for respecting my need to focus on my health and treatment plan. You will sometimes see me appearing from home during ESPN’s coverage of the Aussie Open,” tweeted Evert.

Following Evert’s announcement, the Australian Open tweeted: “Thinking of you here and wishing you a speedy and full recovery.”

“We are all with you and behind you Chrissie, you are a true champion and I have no doubt that you will beat this nasty opponent,” wrote another tennis player, Martina Navratilova.

Overall, Evert won 157 singles titles in her career, the second most in tennis history – male or female – behind Martina Navratilova (167). The American also won 32 doubles titles.

promoted

Evert was also president of the Women’s Tennis Association for eleven calendar years, 1975-76 and 1983-91. She received the Philippe Chatrier Prize and was later inducted into the Hall of Fame.