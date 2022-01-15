Avalanche defeats Coyotes in shootout, extends home winning streak to 13

DENVER — Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist for the Colorado Avalanche in a 4-3 shootout win against the Arizona Coyotes at Ball Arena on Friday.

Nazem Kadri scored the only shootout goal, which came in the third round.

Mikko Rantanen and Tyson Josto scored, Devon Toews had two assists, and Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for Colorado (23-8-3), which extended its record tally of home wins to 13, the longest in the NHL this season.

“When you win 13 in a row at home, a lot of things work,” said Avalanche coach Jared Bednar. “Different contributions, different guys, good depth through the lineup. Our top guys played really well and took their chances. Different things on different nights.”

Video: [email protected]: Kadri brings home the shootout winner

Ivan Prosvetov made 44 saves for Arizona (8-23-4) in the first game of the home-and-home series. It was Prosvetov’s fifth NHL game and his second this season. He made 23 saves on October 28 in a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Before, when I was younger, I was the best goalkeeper in the league” Semyon Varlamov,” said Prosvetov. “I watched him when I was a very young kid and he played for the Avalanche. So I used to play for the Avalanche on Xbox and stuff. Definitely how life goes. I’ve played five games in the NHL and three of them were against Colorado. It’s funny, but it’s a good building to play. I feel like I’m making progress every year. As a young child you want that.”

Rantanen gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 4:36 of the first period when he converted the rebound after Toews fired from the correct point.

Jost made it 2-0 at 12:03. Kurtis MacDermid‘s laborious effort slipped into the groove and Jost posted the loose puck for his 100th NHL run in 296 games.

“He was trying to wrap it up and I was just trying to get to the net,” said Jost. “I love where my game is now. It’s nice to be rewarded. I always want more.”

Clayton Keller scored shorthanded to make it 2-1 at 17:31 as he skated down the right wing with Toews, fending him off as he skated through the goal mouth and shot off Francouz’s path.

“Keller’s shorthanded goal, I think that’s something we really gathered around,” said Coyotes assistant coach Phil Housley. “It has given us some momentum. They are a great attacking team, one of the most powerful attacks in the league. You know they will get their chances. We tried to limit them as much as possible.”

Video: [email protected]: Keller fights a defender and scores SHG

Johan Larsson 2-2 equal at 6:12 of the second period. Andrew Laddi fed Larsson with a drop pass into the right face-off circle for a short shot from the side.

Shayne Gostisbehere gave the Coyotes a 3-2 lead in 39 seconds of the third period and shot the short end from the right circle on a pass from Phil Kessel.

Burakovsky made it 3-3 at 1:08 when he skated into the left circle and shot the glove.

“I’m really happy we won, but I’m not super happy with my game because it’s very hard when you don’t get a lot of shots and you wait for every save,” said Francouz. “I really wish I could get that third goal back. Thank God the guys saved me.”

Video: [email protected]: Burakovsky hits home wrist shot to tie it up

The avalanche killed Arizona’s 5-on-3 power play that started at 2:06 PM of the second period and lasted two minutes. They were also shorthanded for the last 1:45 of the third period and the first 15 seconds of overtime after Rantanen was penalized for tripping. They conceded 10 power play goals in the previous seven games.

“This evening [the penalty kill] was good,” said Jost. “It gives us a bit of confidence and shows that we did the right things. It was nice to get back to our old selves.”

COMMENTS: Bednar had no update on defender Ryan Murray, who sustained an upper body injury in the second period. … Bednar said he expects ahead Gabriel Landeskog to clear the COVID-19 protocol and play against the Coyotes on Saturday. He missed his third game on Friday. … … Kadri had finished his personal points run of 13 games (23 points: six goals, 17 assists). … Kessel had two assists. … Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny is on protocol and did not make the trip. … The Avalanche extended their home run to 15 (14-0-1), leveling for the second most in their history. They had two 17-game points series, 16-0-1 in 2020-2021 and 14-0-3 in 2002-03).