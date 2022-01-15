Rain, weather, stream, how to watch, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc

Sports
Australia was eliminated for 303 in the fifth Ashes Test, but England again made a dramatic free fall in its own innings.
In response, England is 5-85 with Ollie Pope (0) and Sam Billings (0) in the fold after losing 3-7.
The first wicket in the collapse was that of Dawid Malan (25) who strangled a Pat Cummins delivery down the leg side only to be caught behind.
Shane Warne sympathized with Malan about the firing, saying: Can you believe it? The strangles along the side just as they extended their shots.
Just what England didn’t need, because they were starting to look good.
Michael Vaughan added: That’s a shame…it doesn’t happen too often in your career.
Just two overs later, Cummins struck again with a nip backer that captain Joe Root held for 34.
This is a problem for England, Vaughan said. They now have Ollie Pope versus Pat Cummins who has 3-17, the lights are on, clouds are coming in, there’s a little bit of movement out there.
They have to be careful here, they might be blown away.
Ben Stokes was on his way in the next when he played on Mitchell Starc and picked Nathan Lyon out on a retarded point.
Aussies are STILL missing an advantage as JL squirms over twin shocks
Shortly after the dinner break, it emerged that the Australians found Malans inside edge, but it was not handed out and the hosts chose not to judge.
Replays showed a sound on snicko with bright daylight between bat and pad, suggesting Malan got away with one.
England still lost two early wickets with the returning Rory Burns, a sensational elimination by a direct hit by Marnus Labuschagne and Zak Crawley caught on the bat-pad.
Burns was lucky to still be inside at the time after hurling a ball to Mitchell Starc in the first over, which the Australians bizarrely didn’t ask for.
It stunned the Fox Cricket commentary team.
Tell you what, I think he absolutely broke that, Shane Warne said in comment after watching a rerun of snicko.
Yes, he hit it. He’s hit, there’s a big spike on Snicko.
He has absolutely achieved that. Very rarely do you see any attraction at all.
The ensuing over, however, Burns was slow off the field when Zak Crawley called for a quick single, and he ran out.
This is the worst way to get out, run out, Mike Hussey said on Fox Cricket. It’s just so unnecessary… Burns was slow to go.
Crawley made 18 from 21 before an inside edge blasted off to Pat Cummins from his thigh and to Travis Head on short leg, who took two bites at the catch before holding it.
Previously, Lyon made his highest score against England hitting three sixes en route to 31 from 27 balls.
He was the last man to fall for Australia after early day two wickets from Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Alex Carey.
Starc was out early on day two when he overshot a pull shot to Mark Wood and was caught for three. Pat Cummins then fell to Wood in similar fashion as Australia’s tail failed to wag.
Its great planning, good execution. The Australians don’t play it (the short ball) well at all and gave up a few wickets, said Michael Vaughan.
Carey failed to silence his doubters when Chris Woakes had the wicketkeeper chop for 24.
Lyon was eventually ejected by Stuart Broad as he hurled toward the fences, while Scott Boland finished undefeated in 10.
FIFTH TEST PREDICTION
Saturday: 26, shower or two (70% chance of rain 1 to 5 mm)
Sunday: 24, partly cloudy (30% chance of rain 0 to 0.2mm)
Monday: 23, partly cloudy (20% chance of rain)
Tuesday: 19, cloudy (20% chance of rain 1 to 3 mm)
TEAMS
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon
England XI: Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joseph Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad
On Friday, the first day would have gone to England after they won the toss and bowled to knock Australia down at 3-12, before a sparkling century from Travis Head (101 from 113 balls) rocked the innings.
Head was well supported by Marnus Labuschagne (44) and Cameron Green (74), who just missed the first test barrel.
England’s Stuart Broad (2-48) and Ollie Robinson (2-24) were the England bowlers’ choice on day one.
However, a back injury to Robinson put pressure on the rest of England’s bowling attack and they failed to measure up.
Mark Wood and Chris Woakes each took a wicket on the first day but got a clip of (6.87) and (4.17) one over respectively.
Still struggling with the back issue, Robinson won’t bowl in the opening session, but will limit himself to fielding duties.
Speaking of Robinson, Michael Vaughan said: It’s a huge blow, he bowled so well in the first few overs.
But it’s a problem because he declared himself fit in the morning. I think it was a toss up between him and (Craig) Overton. He said he was fit and 10 overs in he is going down with a back injury.
He needs to be fitter to play Test cricket longer…I just want to see him bowl a little faster and for that he needs to be fitter…
Australia will aim to improve their score past 300 on day two in a bid to set up the match and win a potential 4-0 Ashes streak after England’s brave draw in Sydney.
Carey has come under fire for his catching and hitting since his brilliant Brisbane debut and day two presents him with the perfect opportunity to silence the doubters and cement his place on the side with a big score to start the game to set up Australia’s advantage.
Rain threatens to disrupt day two again after it delayed the start of the test and caused stumps to be called early on day one.
Damp. Partly cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and early evening, is the forecast.
Chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening with possible heavy falls. Wind north to northwest 15 to 20 kph turning south to southeast 20 to 30 kph in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.
It sets the tone for a pivotal day two for both sides looking to take a win with the weather threatening more interruptions throughout the game.
