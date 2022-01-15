Kirby Smart expects, understands heavy football loss in Georgia, don’t panic





ATHENS Don’t panic in the Georgia Football building, and certainly no surprises. Coach Kirby Smart has often said that part of acquiring elite talent is inevitably many players qualifying themselves for the NFL draft as underclassmen, especially with many starting their careers as early enrollees. So it was an expected reality that the predicted 2022 NFL Draft first round picks Travon Walker and Nakobe Dean would forego their senior years, and likely Lewis Cine would also leave early on the second day (second or third round). Those announcements all came on Friday, along with news that George Pickens, a potential first-round NFL voter, had indeed considered himself for the 2022 draft, as DawgNation first reported Thursday night. The four talented underclassmen join a group of nine outgoing seniors, eight of whom have already accepted Senior Bowl invites. Zamir White decided to leave on Friday and will likely be invited to an all-star game, if not the Senior Bowl, possibly the East-West Shrine Game. Smart also said last Tuesday, the morning after the Bulldogs defeated Alabama 33-18 in the CFP Championship Game, that players would leave and some would go to the transfer portal. Well, have several kids… go to the portal we’ve had conversations with that stopped that, out of respect for the team, Smart said. I loved that. Well, have that. Everyone will think that’s terrible. But in some cases it is even a good opportunity for children. Indeed, and with the COVID-19 allowances no longer in effect, teams are expected to have to go back to 85 scholarship players. That’s a balancing act for Georgia, which Smart says has 16 or 17 early enrollees on scholarship and on campus. The Bulldogs are expected to have more attrition this weekend. That list in the portal currently includes: CB Jalen Kimber CB Ameer Speed CB Lovasea Carroll DB Latavious Worry WR Justin Robinson W.R. Jaylen Johnson Smart and Georgia have been active, albeit very selective, and have also spoken to players in the portal. I know people don’t understand, but other teams are 10 days behind you because they’re done on January 1, your competitors said, Smart said. And you go, wait, what are they doing? They were trying to win a national championship. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is one of those who may or may not be back with the Bulldogs. Bennett said he will only come back if he can trust the decisions made by Smart and the UGA coaching staff. Here is an overview of the player status DEFENSE Main Returning Players DT Jalen Carter DL Zion Logue DL Warren Brinson CB Kelee Ringo LB Jamon Dumas Johnson FS Christopher Smith RELATED: Christopher Smith Boosts Bulldogs With Returning News SS Dan Jackson Star Tykee Smith Unknown/not announced OLB Nolan Smith CB Nyland Green OLB Adam Anderson (Indefinitely Suspended) OLB Robert Beal, Jr. departing players NT Jordan Davis DT Devonte Wyatt LB Quay Walker LB Channing Tindall SS Lewis Cine (underclass design) CB Derion Kendrick LB Nakobe Dean (underclassman draft) DE Travon Walker (underclassman draft) DB Lovasea Carroll (portal) CB Jalen Kimber (portal) CB Ameer Speed ​​(portal) DB Latavious Brini (portal) OFFENCE Main Returning Players OT Broderick Jones OL Sedrick Van Pran OL Tate Ratledge OT Warren McClendon AND Warren Ericson OT Amarius Mims TE Brock Bowers WR Adonai Mitchell WR Ladd McConkey RB Kenny McIntosh RB Kendall Milton RB Daijun Edwards QB Brock Vandagriff Unknown/not announced W.R. Kearis Jackson WR Arian Smith WR Jermaine Burton WR Arik Gilbert WR Dominick Blaylock WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint TE John Fitz Patrick OL Clay Webb OL Owen Condon TE Darnell Washington QB Carson Beck QB Stetson Bennett QB JT Daniels PK Jack Podlesny (certified) departing players RB Zamir Wit RB James Cook W.R. George Pickens (underclassman draft) OL Jamaree Salyer AND Justin Shaffer WR Justin Robinson (portal) W.R. Jaylen Johnson (portal) P Jake Camarda UGA news Next one Georgia Football Parade, Ceremony Start Time, Route, TV Channel, For…

