NFL #ProDucks: Post-Season Preview – University of Oregon Athletics





The 2022 NFL Playoffs kick off this weekend, and Oregon’s football program is well represented in the 14 post-season teams. There are currently 12 #ProDucks under contract with postseason-bound NFL teams, including seven on active rosters, as the Wild Card round begins on Saturday. Click here for a full guide to watching former Ducks compete professionally this week. Arizona Cardinals (11-6) NFC #5 Seed LB Joe Walker is currently listed on the Cardinals’ exhibition squad, but has been active for each of Arizona’s last 12 games. Walker has mainly played on special teams this season, making a total of 11 tackles. The Cardinals open the playoffs against the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams at 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN/ABC) Monday. Dallas Cowboys (12-5) NFC #3 Seed DT Austin Faoliu is currently on the Dallas exhibition squad, having played in one game this season as a rookie. The Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on CBS. Green Bay Packers (13-4) NFC #1 Seed OL Jake Hanson is on the active roster for the top league in the NFC and has played in five games this season. Hanson and the Packers part ways this weekend before playing in the Divisional Round next weekend after the season. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) AFC #2 Seed OL Kyle Long was activated from the Kansas City Reserve/COVID roster on December 27 and is on the Chiefs’ active roster into the postseason. Long has yet to appear in a game for the Chiefs, who signed him out of retirement in the off-season. Long and Kansas City host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round on NBC on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) AFC #5 Seed OL Hroniss Grasu is currently on the Raiders’ training squad and has not appeared in a game for Las Vegas this season.

OL Hroniss Grasu is currently on the Raiders' training squad and has not appeared in a game for Las Vegas this season. QB Marcus Mariota helped the Raiders secure a postseason spot with a thrilling 35-32 overtime win over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend, rushing four times for 23 yards and completing a four-yard pass off the bench. Mariota has played in 10 games this season, rushing 13 times for 87 yards and a touchdown. The Raiders will play in the first Wild Card game on Saturday and head for the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:30 p.m. on NBC. Los Angeles Rams (12-5) NFC #4 Seed LB Justin Hollins returned to the Rams' active roster in Week 14, playing in each of Los Angeles' last five games. Hollins has appeared in eight games this season with two starts, making a total of 18 tackles with a pair of sacks. The Rams host NFC West rival Arizona on Monday Night Football (5:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC).

TE Johnny Mundt is currently on the Rams' Reserve/Blessed list and has not been active since sustaining an injury in Week 6. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) AFC #7 Seed BY Henry Mondeaux has worked his way up the defensive line for Pittsburgh, appearing in 15 games this season with 16 tackles and two sacks. The Steelers travel to Kansas City on Sunday to take on the Chiefs at 5:15 p.m. on NBC. San Francisco 49ers (10-7) NFC #6 Seed DE Arik Armstead and the 49ers impressively qualified for the playoffs last weekend, storming back from a 17-0 deficit against the Los Angeles Rams to win 27-24 in overtime to take the No. 6 seed in the NFC. Armstead was dominant in the win, finishing with seven total tackles and 2.5 sacks to lead the San Francisco defense. Armstead has 56 total tackles in his career with six sacks this season, including three in the last two games. The 49ers will play with the Dallas Cowboys at 1:30 p.m. on CBS on Sunday.

CB Deommodore Lenoir did not play in the regular season finale after being on the Reserve/COVID roster, but is expected to be active and available for the 49ers against the Cowboys on Sunday. Lenoir has appeared in 13 games as a rookie this season, noting a total of 16 tackles and two defending passes. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) NFC #2 Seed RB Kenjon Barner was signed to the Tampa Bay exhibition squad on December 15 and has been elevated to the active squad of the Buccaneers for each of the last four weeks for the past four weeks. Barner played in each of the last three games and only appeared on special teams in his first two games before playing nine bouts in Week 18 and making four hasty attempts. Tampa Bay hosts Philadelphia in the Wild Card Round on FOX Sunday at 10 a.m.

