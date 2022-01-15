Ollie Robinson urged England bowling coach to ‘improve his fitness’ for Test cricket

Despite taking two early wickets on the opening day of the fifth Ashes Test, Ollie Robinson’s performance was overshadowed by yet another injury problem

Ollie Robinson has been urged to 'improve his fitness' to play Test cricket by England bowling coach Jon Lewis.

Robinson opened the bowl alongside Stuart Broad on day one of the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart, starting with a bang by taking the two important wickets from David Warner and Steve Smith.

His opening partner Broad also sacked Usman Khawaja between the Sussex sailor’s two wickets, leaving Australia in all sorts of trouble at 12-3.

Despite his quick start, Robinson suffered another setback after he was forced to end his ban – and day with the ball in hand – early due to an injury to his back.















This isn’t the first time the 28-year-old has taken a fitness boost in the series, having limped in the first Test in Brisbane and the third in Melbourne.

Following on from his track record, bowling coach Lewis has demanded that Robinson get fitter to compete at the test level.

He noted: “[His fitness] is something he needs to improve on.

“He has a record of playing many matches of county cricket, but international cricket is of a higher intensity and you play it all year round.

“So he has to get used to understanding what it takes to be an international cricketer all year round and play that extra day, five days of test cricket.”

The fast bowler played a part in all three opening games down under, before being dropped in the fourth Test in Sydney, as England battled their way to a hard-fought draw.

Of course, the Sussex man is relatively new to the test scene, making his debut against New Zealand in June 2021.

Despite appearing on the scene in recent months as one of England’s most reliable bowlers, Robinson has been warned by Lewis that he still needs a few things to improve before establishing himself as a true test player.

He continued: “With this series that we’re playing now, with the time we’re in, everything is compressed, so there’s not a lot of rest and recovery between games,” Lewis said.

“That’s something he’s going to have to deal with. Is it a concern? It’s one of the things he really needs to work on.

“He’s been shown over the English summer and this series so far, he can put games together, but there are definitely areas he needs to work on.”

Despite being taken off the attack early on, one man who was impressed by Robinson’s performance was former England bowler Steven Finn.

After his impressive spell, Finn said Joe Root and his team will be desperate that the Sussex sailor is feeling much better on the morning of day two.

Finn told the BBC: “There’s no question that Ollie Robinson was a handful on that wicket with his ability to bowl a greater length and get the batter forward.

“Once he was injured England had to manage his resources as best they could. They hope he wakes up and feels a little better.”