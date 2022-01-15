Way too early predictions for every game on the new schedule for 2022

DETROIT The Big Ten announced revisions to the 2022 football schedule for all 14 teams in the conference on Wednesday (Jan. 12), including two noticeable changes for the Michigan Wolverines.

Revisions came into play during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, with long-term implications for the schedules of the entire conference.

One of the revised match-ups for the Wolverines is on October 8, when they travel to North Dunn Street to face the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium.

Michigan played back-to-back years (2019 and 2020) in the Hoosier State due to the spread of COVID-19, which threw off the schedule for both teams. Before any revisions, the Wolverines were scheduled to host Indiana again in 2022, despite doing so in 2021.

Advertisement

Because of the pandemic, the Wolverines, like Indiana, played two home games in a row against the Michigan State Spartans. With the October 29 matchup overhaul, the Wolverines will now play host to the Spartans.

Both games could be under the light, as Michigan’s fanbase is always packing the Big House, and they travel well to opposing stadiums, too.

Michigan will play eight home games this year, with four road games between October and November.

Date Opponent September 3rd Colorado state 10 Sept Hawaii September 17th Connecticut Sept 24 Maryland 1 oct in Iowa X October 8 in Indiana Oct 15 Penn State X 22 October BYE 29 Oct Michigan State X Nov 5 at Rutgers Nov 12 Nebraska Nov 19 Illinois Nov 26 at Ohio State X

The Michigan fanbase started cheering when the schedule fell online. There is already talk of 11–0 and going head-to-head with hated rival Ohio State at the end of November.

With the excitement surrounding the program, don’t forget that several key players from the 2021 roster gave up the rest of their collegiate careers to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Yes, the Wolverines are bringing back six offensive and five defensive staters. But key players like a defensive ending Aidan Hutchinson, run back Hassan Haskins, outside linebacker David Ojabo, safety Daxton Hill, corner back Vincent Gray, strong security Brad Hawkins, defensive tackle Christopher Hinton, Centre Andrew Vastardis, and offensive tackle Andrew Stueber all go away.

Advertisement

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) at the end of the Big Ten Championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, December 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Read: Michigan football safety Daxton Hill, running back Hassan Haskins declares for 2022 NFL draft

The men in corn did add some critical additions, such as cornerback Will Johnson, defensive end Derrick Moore, safety Keon Sabb and wide receivers Tyler Morris and Darrius Clemons. Plus, the return of the team’s best player on offense, receiver Ronnie Bell, is why expectations for next season are going through the roof.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, watches pre-game warmups alongside wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Saturday, September 25, 2021. (The Associated Press 2021)

Read: Michigan Football Adds 5 New Players to Top-10 Hiring Class on Early Signing Day

Advertisement

Michigan won’t be playing a Power Five opponent in the non-conference this year, so the first month of the season looks like barbecue chicken. The team could use those games to work with their new additions to chemistry.

Michigan then takes on the Maryland Terrapins in what should be another cakewalk and lifts them to 4-0. The same goes for Indiana, Rutgers, Nebraska and Illinois.

Games against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium are always tosses. This matchup could be a night game for the Wolverines. Michigan defeated the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship game, but that was in a neutral venue. Halloween cheats could come early, but Michigan should win and improve to 5-0.

The Wolverines squeaked past the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2021 thanks to an Erick All reception and raced to the end zone, but head coach James Franklin always has his group ready. Still, it seems plausible that Michigan could go into its farewell week 7-0.

Advertisement

Michigan tight end Erick All (83) sprints to the end zone to score on a fourth-quarter 47-yard touchdown pass against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pennsylvania, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Michigan defeated Penn State 21-17. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Michigan can’t look past the Spartans as head coach Mel Tucker is a perfect 2-0 against Jim Harbaugh. The Spartans prove year after year that they are not afraid of the Wolverines. After a heartbreaking loss at Spartan Stadium, you can expect Michigan to be pining for revenge at the Big House in 2022, with a chance to improve to 8-0.

The Scarlet Knights, the Cornhuskers and the Fighting Illini should be the best games for the Wolverines, improving Michigan’s record to 11-0 before heading to Columbus for The Game.

Michigan crossed the line in 2021 when they finally beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, something they hadn’t done since 2011. The last time the Wolverines won at the Horseshoe was Nov 18, 2000.

So you tell me there’s a chance?

Advertisement

By beating Ohio State, Harbaugh shattered the glass ceiling as head coach of his alma mater — it took him just seven years to do that. People said he couldn’t be the hammer because he and the school have been the nail for a long time.

The Wolverines hired former Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach and native son Mike Elston on Thursday (Jan. 13) as their new line of defense to help reshape the exhausted defensive side of the ball with Hutchinson, Ojabo, Hill and others turning pro.

Finding Haskins replacement as the lead dog while also settling the quarterback battle Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy will be the highest billing.

But from now on approaching Martin Luther King Jr. weekend — and not knowing which freshmen on either side of the ball will make an excellent first impression, or who else could hit the transfer portal — my far too early prediction is that Michigan will finally take the hammer and beat the state of Ohio to to finish unbeaten in the regular season and his . to defend Big Ten title.

Advertisement