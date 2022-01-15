Bievenue’s hat-trick leads hockey Bethlehem to victory





DELMAR Strange as it may sound, William Bievenue is the senior statesman on the Bethlehem hockey team and again, the only senior on the roster was a leading force for an Eagles win.

Bievenue racked up a hat-trick and sophomore Dane Jones added a few goals as Bethlehem cleared an early two-goal deficit on Friday and rallied for a 5-2 win over Burnt Hills/Ballston Spa at the Bethlehem Area YMCA.

Of the 21 players on the roster, Bethlehem (8-1-2, 6-0-1 CDHSHL) has six juniors and 10 sophomores skating with Bievenue and four freshmen, as the youthful Eagles went unbeaten in Section II this season. We were focused on growth, every workout is about getting comfortable, said Bethlehem coach Dylan Lappe. It’s great to have some returning players and leaders like Bievenue to help point others in the right direction. It was a slow start, but now they are building confidence, which you could see today. Burnt Hills/Ballston Spa (3-6, 2-4) struck early for the opening goal of the match as Anthony Mays scored 38 seconds inside and pushed the lead to 2-0 on Jack Scalise’s goal at 6:49 of the first. After the two goals, Bethlehem settled in and started to bend his forecheck and goalkeeper Rory Cairns, who came into the game with a solid 1.15 goals-to-average, was perfect the rest of the way. Bievenue scored his first of the evening at 9:18 of the first when he found space for BH/BS goalkeeper Alex Shear and deflected a shot from Alex Schalk’s point into the net. We’ve been down before and we knew there was still a lot of hockey left, Bievenue said. There is a great confidence to pick each other up and work off everyone’s energy. Alex Schalk had a really good shot, a great job and nothing bad happens when you’re in front of the net and I managed to get a stick on it. Jones, a second winger who came into play with seven goals, scored his first of the night with 1:44 left in the first to even the game when he converted a pass from Tyler Fabian that circled the net . Bethlehem took matters into their own hands in the second period, beating BH/BS 15-2 in the period.

We wanted to come out with a lot of energy and a lot of positivity at the start and we did that, said BH/BS coach Jim Buffoline. We felt pretty good about it, but we know how deep these guys are and there was still a lot of hockey to go. In the second period we got stuck a lot at our own end. Our boys have worked hard. That team is very fast. Bievenue gave the Eagles the lead for good at 4:52 of the second with a shot from the groove through a wall of players obscuring Shears’ view. Later in the second, Liam Parrys’ pass from the Eagles blue line sent Jones in alone in a breakaway and Jones converted and went from top shelf to Shears’ side for a 4-2 Bethlehem lead. I thought I was going to lose the puck, but I had to reach out my hand and tilt it towards myself. It was a fun experience, Jones said. I looked up and saw that the side of the glove was open, so I took it. Bievenue capped the score late in the third with his 11th goal of the season, a short-handed count into an empty net as BH/BS skated a six-on-four lead to capture Bethlehem’s sixth straight win. He is a great leader. As the only senior, you think it’s hard to lead a team, but he’s great at what he does, Jones said. He guides us very well. He always picks up on everyone and tells them what they can work on to become a better player. He is one of our top scorers. He never lets us down.

