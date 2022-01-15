Savannah Hockey Classic drops puck for the last time at Savannah Civic Center this weekend





SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) – You will need proof of a negative test within or 72 hours of participating in the Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic or proof that you have been vaccinated. The classic started Friday evening with multiple matches and continues on Saturday evening. There was a big crowd for the return of the Savannah Hockey Classic after it was canceled last year due to COVID. But it’s also the last weekend it will happen through those doors. They call it the Frozen Finals because next year the tournament will have a new home – the Enmarket Arena. For 23 years, fans have filled the seats of the Civic Center as players hit the ice. I’m excited. I’m happy to finally see hockey again, said UGA fan Austin Willcoxon. The puck falling and colliding hockey sticks will make people miss here. I’m glad I got to witness it. And the rivalry. Everyone has their own favorite thing about hockey. I like to hear the fight songs after they score. But they can all agree on one thing: the Civic Center is home. I just want to wait and see how it will be. I mean, you know, I’m old-fashioned. I’m old school Savannah. This has been my arena for ages. The puck falls at 5:30 p.m. Florida State, Florida, Georgia Tech and UGA will hit the ice. Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

