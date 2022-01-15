Sports
Twins Talk Table tennis: Fabian and Markus Grothe talk about their podcast
When fans of TTC Schwalbe Bergneustadt livestream a Bundesliga home game on the internet, they can’t help but notice two people: Fabian and Markus Grothe have made a name for themselves as expert commentators in recent months.
But that’s not all: since May 1, the twins have had their own podcast, Twins Talk Table Tennis, which can be listened to for free via popular providers such as Spotify, Deezer and Google Podcasts. Marco Steinbrenner spoke to the brothers about it.
How did the idea of creating your own table tennis podcast come about?
Mark Grote: We have received positive feedback from our comments on Bundesliga games. It was said that we had pleasant voices and that people liked to hear us when we talked about table tennis.
The title of the podcast is clear…
Fabian Grote: (laughs) That’s right, because we’re twins and an English title sounds good. We certainly weren’t very creative in our search, but then again, it’s easy to remember.
How long is the preparation time for an episode?
Mark Grote: In the beginning there were regular sound checks. After eight months we have more routine and we also trust in the technique. That’s why it’s already gone. We collect ideas and record them in writing in a file. The preliminary interview usually lasts fifteen minutes. Cutting and writing take the same amount of time. A new episode appears every two weeks, on a Saturday.
What is the content?
Fabian Grote: Of course we cover the classic topics such as training content and competitions. We also always analyze previous Bundesliga matches because there is simply not enough time during the live broadcasts. But it’s also about general topics of the 1st Bundesliga, about the top teams, top players and anecdotes on the fringe of the gang.
Mark Grote: Since this season we play together again in one team. We also enter our competitions in the association competition.
What technical requirements are needed?
Fabian Grote: We once bought two microphones. Then we make the contributions using free computer programs.
There have been four guests in the 17 episodes so far.
Mark Grote: Of course, the episode with Benedikt Duda has attracted the most interest so far. But we also had our coach Lei Yang, Olympic competitor Han Ying and former youth international and defense strategist Balazs Hutter as discussion partners.
Do you have a personal favorite episode?
Fabian and Markus Grothe: We once had to deal with wrong serves and optimal match preparation. It was also about some psychological issues. How do I deal with my opponent throwing his fist at me? For example, after a great rally, do I give up my thumbs even if I didn’t score the point?
Are there any topics you really want to cover?
Mark Grote: Through my YouTube channel we are very much involved with the defensive game. We always get questions and suggestions there. But we also want to cover the great Bergneustadt club chronicle, which was published last year for the anniversary.
Which guy would you like to chat with about table tennis?
Fabian Grote: We want to invite Benedikt Duda more often. Alvaro Robles has been playing in Bergneustadt for more than four years. In private we get on very well with him. He is very likeable and will certainly be heard soon. The same goes for Alberto Mino. We would also like to talk to the currently most promising young German, Annett Kaufmann. But that’s wishful thinking at the moment, because she gets a lot of questions.
