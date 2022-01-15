Raena Worley stars on Excite Night





LEXINGTON, Ky. Reigning all-round All-American Raena Worley put on a show in the highly anticipated 2022 season debut of the Kentucky gymnastics team on Friday, leading the Wildcats to a 196,525-194,750 victory over No. 28 Ball State on Excite Night at the Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Worley claimed outright wins on vault, uneven parallel bars and balance beam, splitting the title on floor exercise with teammate Hailey Davis . When it was all said and done, Worley was named all-around champion of the meet for the seventh time in her career. Kentucky started the evening with a strong performance on vault, with five scores of 9,800 or better. freshman Jillian Procasky opened the event with a 9,800 in her collegiate debut, followed by back-to-back numbers of 9,825 from fellow freshmen Makenzie Wilson and senior Cally Nixon . Arianna Patterson earned a 9,875 before Worley made a career high from the anchor spot with a 9,900, taking the first jump win of her career. Building on its 49,225 opening spin, Kentucky went on to score six scores of 9,800 or better on its best round of the night. Davis started with a score of 9.825 which was a high score for the bar in his career while Josie Angeny , Bailey Bunn and Kaitlin DeGuzman each landed results of 9,800 in the latter’s career debut on the device. Nixon, who shares the program’s all-time tallest bar record, scored a 9,900 from third, only for Worley to anchor the event for the third time with a career-best 9,950 and take a fourth career win. With a 98.500-97.575 lead behind a 49.275 turn on bars, the Cats lagged by the 49-point threshold on the beam. However, Worley claimed her third career beam title with a 9,875 in the one event she didn’t anchor. Kentucky bounced back to the floor with a 49.150 led by three convincing performances to end the competition. All-Southeastern Conference senior Anna Haigis outperformed all six Ball State competitors with a 9,850, while Davis and Worley finished the night with identical scores of 9,925. Davis’ performance marked a career high and her first win in any event, while Worley claimed part of her eighth win on floor, finishing as Kentucky’s only all-rounder with a total of 39,650. After seeing the originally scheduled Arizona state road opener canceled due to health and safety protocols within the Sun Devils gymnastics program and the originally scheduled conference opener against Georgia postponed due to similar circumstances in the Bulldogs program, Kentucky is slated to face No. 11 Alabama on January 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for 2022 Kentucky Gymnastics Home Games are now on sale through the UK Athletics Ticket Office. For the latest news on the Kentucky gymnastics team, follow @UKGymnasticson Twitter, facebook and Instagram, as well as on the web at UKAthletics.com.

