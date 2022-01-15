Live Match Blog – Australia vs England 5th Test 2021/22 – Cricket Insights

1 hour ago

Chris Woakes is congratulated by his teammate Getty Images

Australia 303 and 3 for 37 (Smith 17*, Boland 3*) lead England 188 (Cummins 4-45) with 152 runs

The Australian seamen, led by Pat Cummins, ran rampant across England’s flat-lining batting order to bundle the tourists for just 188 on an eventful second day of the fifth and final Ashes Test.

By the end, the hosts had extended their lead – which was 115 runs after England’s first innings – to 152, but Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood had given the tourists some hope after claiming cheap top quality wickets when Australia finished 3 for 37 in their second innings with Steve Smith unbeaten on 17 and night watchman Scott Boland on 3.

Australia’s Quicks managed to keep the pink ball going under the lights in Hobart for a long time. Cummins took 4 for 45 and Mitchell Starc 3 for 53 with number 8 Woakes England’s top scorer with 36, followed by Joe Root’s 34 and Sam Billings, whose 29 was solid on debut.

Broad and Woakes took advantage of the conditions to bring Australia down to 2 for 5 in the fourth over, with David Warner making a pair after falling on his nemesis Broad for the 14th time in Tests thanks to a brilliant dive catch by Ollie Pope on point and Marnus Labuschagne strangled down the leg side of Woakes to give Billings his first Test catch.

At the start of the day, Australia added 62 runs for the loss of four wickets, with Alex Carey failing to convert his start of 24 and Nathan Lyon making a brilliant cameo of 31 from just 27 balls, including three sixes from Wood, before he last man out with the hosts’ first innings total at 303.

But with England failing to get close to 300 again, they still had a lot of work to do.