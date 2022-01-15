Why did Todd Graham resign? Hawaii football coach resigns over abuse and transfer allegations

Todd Graham’s tenure as Hawaii football coach ends after two seasons. Graham resigned Friday night.

“After much prayer and reflection with my family, I have come to the conclusion that it is with a heavy heart that I am leaving as the head coach of the Rainbow Warriors,” he said in a statement. a statement released by the university.

The decision to leave came a week after two state Senate committees heard harsh testimony from former players accusing Graham of abusive behavior and creating a toxic culture within the program. Graham denied the claims and UH’s athletic director David Matlin, who also testified at the hearing, expressed support for the coach.

Hawaii was 11-11 under Graham. It qualified for bowling competitions for both seasons, but chose not to play in the 2021 Hawaii Bowl, citing COVID-19 and roster issues.

Why did Todd Graham resign as Hawaii coach?

Graham has been under pressure to retire or be fired since the end of the Rainbow Warriors season. Players accused him of being a verbally abusive “tyrant” who created a toxic culture within the program. Seventeen UH players, including quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, have entered the transfer portal since late November.

A group of former players made damning statements during testimony at a Jan. 7 hearing on the program under Graham, led by the Hawaii Senate’s Ways and Means and Higher Education committees.

“I try to see the good in everyone and give people opportunities, but he is without a doubt the worst man I have ever met in my life,” said former linebacker Henry Lee of Graham, per KITV.com. Lee was kicked out of the team after the initial criticism of Graham, mwwire.com reported:.

Graham testified that there was no verbal abuse.

“I’ve tried to clear up some linguistic stuff. Were not perfect and don’t claim to be. All I can tell you is my experience in that locker room and with our team, and those things didn’t happen. We have been demanding. and worked with our kids and coached them hard, but also loved them dearly,” he said per KITV.

Graham expressed a similar sentiment when he announced his resignation.

“Our staff has poured heart and soul into our players and really made a difference in their lives. I couldn’t have asked for more from their commitment, work ethic and love for our players and the football program. But it’s clear to me that I have to step up.” away and do what is best for me and my family and my health. I honour, appreciate and love all my players and coaches and I wish you all the best,” he said.

What is Todd Graham’s contract status?

Graham resigned with three years left on a five-year, $3.96 million contract. UH pointed out in its statement that it does not owe Graham any additional money because he resigned. The Honolulu star advertiser reported Hawaii had to pay Graham $1.275 million to buy out his contract, although Matlin said last week he would stay with Graham even if money was raised for the buyout.

Graham would earn $800,000 a year from 2022 to 2024. His contract also included incentives.

Who will replace Todd Graham as Hawaii coach?

Linebackers coach Jacob Yoro was named interim head coach. Yoro has been the Rainbow Warriors coach since 2017. UH said in its statement that the search for a full-time coach would begin immediately.

There was a push on Twitter in the early moments after Graham’s resignation for Hawaii to bring back former head coach June Jones, who led the program to a record 75-41 from 1999 to 2007 and a Sugar Bowl berth in the 2007 season. .