Twenty years ago, a tennis comeback in Australia like no other

The day Jennifer Capriati played the game of her career was sweltering hot.

It was late January 2002 and Capriati, then 25, was up against Martina Hingis, 21, in the women’s final of the Australian Open in Melbourne. Conditions were so muggy on the pitch that temperatures on the pitch reached 46 degrees Celsius that both players collapsed between points against the backdrop of the stadium, even after a 10-minute break in ice between the second and third sets . They even took turns plopping their worn-out bodies down in a liner woman’s chair.

It’s been 20 years since Capriati came back from a set, falling 4-0 to beat Hingis 4-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 to claim the third and final major of her career. In doing so, she became the first woman in Grand Slam history to rack up four match points and win the title.

The way they both hit in that game was just amazing, said Harold Solomon, Capriatis coach from 1999 to 2000. Jennifer was a great striker because she caught the ball so early and she wasn’t scared even when she was down. She was as much an athlete as anyone who has ever been in the game, and that includes the Williams sisters.

The match would go down in history as one of the greatest comebacks in the history of women’s Grand Slam tennis. No woman has since saved four match points to win a grand final.