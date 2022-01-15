St. Luke’s sets direct record for fatal hockey accident





GREENWICH, CT St. Luke’s School sets the record for how 16-year-old Teddy Balkind was injured during a hockey game at Brunswick School in Greenwich on Jan. 6.

A limited description on the night of the incident from Greenwich Police said one player fell onto the ice and another player collided with him. “During the normal course of the game, a player from the opposing team fell on the ice. Another player who was near the downed player was unable to stop and collided with the player who fell,” said GPD capt . Mark Zuccerella shortly afterwards. the incident in a press release on January 6. “The player on the ice sustained an injury.”

One of the players, later identified as Balkind, was taken to Greenwich Hospital where he underwent surgery but died as a result of the injury. Police said they would not provide any further information at the time.

The Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner’s office ruled the cause of death was an accident from a “neck injury.” In a letter to the school community on Wednesday, a day after Balkind was buried earlier this week, Davis shared firsthand what happened that caused the fatal injury.

“Despite their deep sorrow, the Balkinds are deeply concerned for the well-being of the hockey players and coaches of both schools. A particular concern is an inaccurate description of the accident which has nevertheless become widespread,” said Davis. Davis said Balkind never fell.

“He skated straight and low. During normal play, another player’s leg went up in the air for a moment and, through no fault of anyone or any lack of control, his skate cut Teddy,” Davis said. “Why is this important to share? Because it’s accurate and because it emphasizes the absence of mistakes. These guys were excellent skaters, playing a great and fair game when an unimaginable accident caused great damage.” GPD Captain Mark Zuccerella said on Friday early details of the accident have been deliberately kept narrow, as have most press releases when incidents or investigations first occur. Davis said the coaches, medics and players responded “wonderfully,” as did the doctors and staff at Greenwich Hospital. “She, the coaches and medical staff at the rink were heroic in every way. So were the players from both schools. I have drawn strength and inspiration from the compassion, courage and humanity of everyone involved, and I am far from alone in that,” Davis added. Davis noted that earlier this week he spent time with Teddy’s parents, Leslie and Buck Balkind.

“Leslie said, ‘This was an accident, a terrible accident. It was no one’s fault, it just happened. There is no anger just sadness,'” recalls Davis. The communities of New Canaan and Greenwich, along with the larger hockey community, continue to mourn the loss of Balkind. On Wednesday, the Boston Bruins honored Balkind by hanging his jersey behind their couch and holding a minute of silence before their game against the visiting Montreal Canadiens. In another recent letter to the families of St. Luke, Davis described the kind of person Balkind was. “During the six years he grew up with us, he was a friend to all and a leader with deep empathy and a strong moral compass. Teddy approached life with honesty and courage. He faced adversity (such as a serious mountain bike injury) with unshakable optimism and courage.

“At a very young age, Teddy was already the kind of person that many of us aspire to be kind, cheerful and the light everywhere he went, although he never sought the limelight,” Davis added. “We will miss him as much as you would miss the sun if it suddenly left us.” Teddy made the world a better place with his beautiful spirit, which lives on in those who knew and loved him. Let’s remember that as we remember him in the coming days.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/connecticut/greenwich/st-lukes-sets-record-straight-fatal-hockey-accident The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos