Moose trapped in basement of Colorado house wrecks ping pong table KIRO 7 News Seattle





BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. – What do you say when you find a moose in a basement next to a broken ping-pong table? Your service. >> Read more trending news A moose grazing near a Colorado home fell through a snow-covered window well and into a basement Monday, wildlife officials said. According to a press release by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, officers were called to a home in Breckenridge at about 3:30 p.m. MST. Officers found the animal trapped in the basement of the house, unharmed except for a small cut on its leg. KCNC TV reported. There was no one at home at the time, KMGH TV reported. Breckenridge Police, Blue River Police and the Red, White & Blue Fire and EMS assisted CPW wildlife rescuers to carry the moose up and out, where it was safely returned to a quality moose habitat. Read more: https://t.co/YpTiuUBr9i — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) January 11, 2022 Conservation officers opened doors to create exits for the moose, but the animal was hesitant to climb the basement stairs to exit the house. press release stated:. The basement was damaged at the time with glass on the floor, a broken couch and the beaten up ping pong table, KCNC reported. Jacob Kay, a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, shared: KCNC that compared to bears or cougars, which are also abundant in the area, moose are more dangerous to handle. Elk are typically the animal I fear the most, Kay told the television station. Wildlife officers calmed the moose and cut off its antlers so it could climb stairs, according to the CPW press release. Elk antlers usually fall off this time of year, and the animal will grow new antlers in the spring, officials said. Officers managed to carry the 1,000-pound moose up the stairs and release it into the wild. It cost us all and everything we had to get him on that mat and up the stairs, Sgt. Patrick Finley, a spokesman for the Breckenridge Police Department, said: KCNC. It was a great team effort, and apart from a small cut on its leg, the moose appeared healthy, Kay said in a statement. a statement. It’s important that window wells allow people in a home to escape in an emergency, but sometimes they can pose a danger to wildlife, said Jeromy Huntington, a wildlife management area manager for CPW. a statement. Removing vegetation that can attract animals near window wells and covering underground window wells with approved grates that allow people to escape reduces the chance of wildlife becoming trapped, or in this case, an unwanted visitor at home. 2022 Cox Media Group

