Sports
Kentucky Hall of Fame basketball coach Joe B. Hall has passed away
LEXINGTON, Kentucky (AP) — Joe B. Hall, who succeeded Adolph Rupp and led Kentucky to a national championship in 1978, has died. He was 93.
The program announced Hall’s death in a post on social media Saturday morning after the coach’s family notified current Wildcats coach John Calipari. Hall and Calipari were close, and Hall regularly attended practices and games in Kentucky. The retired coach sometimes gave the “Y” when cheerleaders spelled the state name during timeouts.
Calipari, who led Kentucky to the program’s eighth national title in 2012, called Hall “my friend, my mentor, and an icon in our state and in our profession.” in a series of tweets. He said he visited Hall this week and added that the coach squeezed his hand tightly as Calipari prayed for him.
Hall went 297-100 in 13 years with Kentucky. Born 20 miles north of the Lexington campus in Cynthiana, Ky., the former British player and longtime assistant to Rupp took on the monumental task of succeeding his boss in 1972 after Rupp was forced to retire as he turned 70. became.
The Wildcats were 20-8 in Hall’s first season, but followed that up with a 13-13 campaign, their worst record in 50 years. He eventually led them back to national fame and the pinnacle of college basketball six years later.
Led by Kevin Grevey, Jimmy Dan Conner and Rick Robey, Kentucky reached the Final Four in 1975, its first appearance since 1966. The Wildcats lost the 92-85 championship game to UCLA in Coach John Wooden’s final game with the Bruins.
Three years later, Hall and Kentucky earned another banner to hang from the rafters of the Rupp Arena, which was named after the longtime coach and opened in 1976.
The Wildcats went 30-2 to win their first NCAA title in 20 years, beating Duke 94-88 in St. Louis behind Jack “Goose” Givens 41 points. It was Kentucky’s fifth championship and its first in 20 years. More than 10,000 fans greeted the returning team at Blue Grass Airport.
The program also reached the Final Four in 1984, losing to Georgetown in the national semifinals. Hall retired a year later at age 57.
As difficult as it was to succeed Rupp — who won 876 games in 41 years as Kentucky’s coach — Hall said it was made possible by following the example of the “Baron of the Bluegrass.”
“I fell in love with the Kentucky program before coming here as a student and playing under coach Rupp, coming back and assisting him for seven years,” Hall said. The Associated Press in 2017. “I was imbued with a spirit that made some players work harder. And I think that made me work harder.”
Hall coached 24 players called up to the NBA, including five first-round selections. He was named national team coach of the year in 1978 and SEC Coach of the Year four times. Seven of his players earned 11-time All-American honors.
The bespectacled coach wearing a bright checkered sports jacket on the sidelines is immortalized with a statue outside the players’ dormitory depicting him sitting on a folding chair with a tight grip on a game show.
Hall’s homey manner and Southern accent were featured for years on a daily morning radio show he hosted with rival and former Louisville coach Denny Crum. The men often discussed their love of fishing, hunting and, of course, basketball. Although they poked each other about the intense Bluegrass rivalry, there was also mutual respect and admiration for each other’s successes and especially the struggle to build their programs.
Hall briefly played for Rupp and the Wildcats in the 1940s before transferring to the University of the South. He toured Europe with the Harlem Globetrotters in 1951, returned to the UK and graduated in 1955.
His coaching career began in 1956 at Shepherdsville High School. He went on to coach at Regis College in Denver, where he went 57-50 in five seasons, and Central Missouri State, where he went 19-6 in 1965. Rupp hired Hall as an assistant in July of that year.
More College Basketball Coverage:
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/2022/01/15/joe-b-hall-died-kentucky-hall-of-fame-coach
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]