Virat Kohli resigns as Test captain of Indian cricket team





In a shocking announcement on Saturday, star batsman Virat Kohli announced that he will be stepping down as Test captain for Team India. “I’ve always believed in giving 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t, I know it’s not the right thing to do,” Kohli said in his social media post. January 15, 2022 Last year Kohli had stepped down as the captain of the T20I and then he was removed as the ODI leader because the selectors wanted one captain for the white-ball format. “It has taken 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to steer the team in the right direction. I have done the work with absolute honesty and left nothing behind. Everything has to come to a stop at some point and for me as India test captain it is now There have been many ups and downs in the journey but there has never been a lack of effort or lack of faith I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I can’t be unfair to my team,” Kohli said in a statement. “I would like to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and, most importantly, to all the teammates who have accepted the vision that I am bad for the team from day one. and never gave up in any situation. You have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. For Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the driving force behind this vehicle that consistently brought us to the top of Test Cricket, you have all played a huge part in bringing this vision to life. Finally, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me a capable person who could advance Indian cricket,” he added. Kohli’s decision to leave the Test captaincy comes a day after India lost the three-match Test series to South Africa on Friday. Virat Kohli’s biggest win in the longest format came in 2018-19, when India won its first test series Down Under. Under his captaincy, India also reached the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). It should be noted that Kohli has not registered a century in international cricket since November 2019. He last scored a ton against Bangladesh in the day-night test at the Eden Gardens.

