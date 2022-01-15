Todd Graham steps down as Hawaii Football head coach





HONOLULU Todd Graham resigned as the University of Hawaii football coach on Friday, stepping down amid controversy after completing the second year of a five-year contract. Graham resigned a week after former players and some parents testified before a state legislative hearing, criticizing the coaches’ management style and relationships with players. More than a dozen players have entered the transfer portal. Graham gave up a $1,275,000 buyout by stepping down. Assistant Jaocb Yoro will act as interim head coach while the school searches for a replacement. After much prayer and reflection with my family, I have come to the conclusion that it is with a heavy heart that I am leaving as the head coach of the Rainbow Warriors, said Graham. in a statement from the university. I want to express my gratitude and appreciation to the players, staff and coaches who persevered through all the challenges of 2020 and 2021. It was not easy, but they all fought the good fight and we did things the right way. Our staff poured heart and soul into our players and really made a difference in their lives. I couldn’t have asked for more from their commitment, work ethic and love for our players and the football program. But it’s clear to me that I have to give up and do what’s best for me and my family and my health. I honor, appreciate and love all my players and coaches and I wish you all the best. The university has not asked me to resign. I leave only for my family and my health. We have built a strong foundation for future success and I will always encourage you! 57-year-old Graham led Hawaii to a 6-7 overall record and 4-7 in the Mountain West this season, after going 5-4 overall and 4-4 in the conference in his first season. He previously served as head coach at Rice, Tulsa, Pittsburgh and the State of Arizona. Report card time:Handing out season numbers for every college football team in 2021 Looking forward:Despite the title, Georgia won’t lead to the Top 25 early for the 2022 college football season Todd has informed me of his decision to step down, athletic director David Matlin said in a statement. We have had many successes under his leadership, even as he faced pandemic conditions, the withdrawal of Aloha Stadium and the ban on fans for almost all of his time with us. Todd’s tireless efforts as a coach have had a positive impact on many student athletes. We talked for a long time and it is clear that he has taken this action to move the football program forward.

